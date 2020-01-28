Melbourne woman found dead, suspect detained

Police are investigating the death of a woman at her Melbourne home in an alleged attempted break-in.

Officers were called yesterday at around 8:00 p.m. after reports of a serious break-in at the Liberty Parade site in Heidelberg West in the northeast of the city.

Neighbors told 9News that they heard screams from the house and saw a man who was bloody and unpredictable.

The man was seen climbing trees and hiding under a car.

When the police arrived, they found the 61-year-old woman dead at the scene.

Police believe a man broke into the house before attacking the woman.

Another man, who was believed to be known to the victim, detained the alleged attacker at the age of 28 before the officers arrived.

He has been taken into custody and remains under police protection in the hospital while detectives continue to investigate.