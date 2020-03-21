Melbourne Zoo Keeper Brightens Livestream With Sassy Dance

As the to start with week of social distancing arrives to an conclude, you have almost certainly currently fatigued your total Netflix/Stan/Disney+ catalogue. But it is okay since you can tune in to Melbourne Zoo’s livestream for countless several hours of cute animal written content.

But today’s stream gave us an even larger gift. The reward of this incredibly sassy zookeeper busting a shift to brighten our days.

Actually, this is accurately what we all have to have to get by this indefinite period of time of social distancing.

Reddit consumer u/kingdomphylumclass shared the extraordinary second in the r/Australia subreddit soon after catching it although seeing the Melbourne Zoo livestream. Dubbing the zookeeper an “absolute legend”

The put up was an quick viral hit on Reddit, amassing a whopping 36,000 upvotes in just five several hours.

The footage arrives from the incredible Giraffe Cam stream that’s at this time obtainable on the Zoos Victoria YouTube channel. You might not be capable to watch any longer extraordinary dance scenes, but you can view the giraffes remaining lovely and dwelling their greatest lifetime.

If giraffes really don’t tickle your fancy, Melbourne Zoo is also livestreaming their penguin, lion and child snow leopard exhibits in an energy to treatment your coronavirus isolation boredom.

Melbourne Zoo has at present been capped at 2000 men and women for every working day in an work to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you’re keen to see the animals IRL, you are going to need to pre-order a ticket. Alternatively, you can just enjoy countless hrs of sweet animal content material for free of charge from the consolation of your personal house.

