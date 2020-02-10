Melbourne’s famous Hosier Lane is hit by vandals with face masks

Tourists from all over the world include Hosier Lane on their list that must be seen when visiting Melbourne, but there isn’t much to see today.

On Saturday evening, vandals with masks and paint guns hit the popular street art street.

In footage shared on social media, the men happen to paint over hundreds of priceless works of art.

The Victoria police are investigating.

Joe Musco, who posted a video about the vandalism on his Instagram, wrote: “Check it out. These guys with face masks wearing a fire extinguisher filled with paint met Hosier Lane Tonite.

Police on site after vandals sprayed street art on the legendary #HosierLane. Culture King’s manager Chase commissioned the Lizzo mural here – says the plot is disappointing but part of the culture. pic.twitter.com/7vEYMe862M

– Patrick Murrell (@pamurrell) February 9, 2020

“A lot of great works of art have been destroyed. I don’t know, buddy, but it is easy. At least it is.”

The attack, first reported by 3AW’s Ross and John, was carried out by at least 10 people and filmed by a drone.

Ross told the audience this morning that the vandals “wiped out all street art.”

Vandalism met with outrage on social media. 10 news journalist Candice Wyatt called it “vandalism by faceless cowards”.

New Daily News editor Andrea Hamblin wrote: “It is sad to see some damned heads ruining Hosier Lane. What was it about?”

The Melbourne City Council has been asked to comment.