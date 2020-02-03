Melbourne’s father finds a razor cord in a soap pack

A man from Melbourne found a razor blade in a box of soap in a disturbing discovery.

Father Emmanuel told 9News that he wanted to open the soap pack when he found a sharp knife wrapped in cardboard and jammed between the product.

The pear soap was bought in a three-pack from Woolworths in Officer about three weeks ago.

The man said he had used two of the soaps and was shocked to find that the third had come with a dangerous additive.

“It’s very sharp, it looks like a Stanley knife,” he said.

“I could have cut my fingers.”

A razor blade was found in a box of soap. (Nine)

The father said it was fortunate that his young daughters did not open the soap box themselves.

“It is very dangerous because I left the box on the pool.

“Fortunately I put my hand in it and not my girls.”

He contacted Pental, which sells the product in Australia, about the shocking find.

In an email, a spokeswoman for Pental Customer Care said the company would investigate the incident.

“We are sorry to hear about your experience with pears,” she said.

“It is highly unusual and unacceptable at all.

“We also have to return the sharp metal blade to send to Unilever and investigate where the object came from.”

The product was manufactured overseas by Unilever International.