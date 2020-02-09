Melbourne’s legendary Hosier Lane “Paintbombed” by mask-wearing guys

On Saturday evening, a group of mask-wearing artists almost completely hosed down Melbourne’s legendary street art mecca Hosier Lane in a coordinated project.

The group was held on film by viewers. The footage shows the unidentified group, who used colored fire extinguishers to coat the various murals on the walls of the alley.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 7.30 p.m. when the group orally moved the tourists present in the alley before the work began.

According to social media posts, some of the murals affected are the mural of Lizzo is located next to the entrance to the Culture Kings and the Celeste Barber Mural painted in the wake of their massive fundraisers last month.

Melbourne officials are already on site this morning. The crews clean the cobblestone streets of the alley with hoses under high pressure. It is currently unclear whether the artwork will be restored or, as is usual in Hosier Lane, the walls of future works will be painted over in time.

While idle customers expressed their anger on social media immediately after the incident, and city officials confirmed that an investigation was underway, it should be noted that the street art and graffiti community itself and Hosier have given some approval to Lane In recent years, an increase in works of art, stunts and installations financed by companies.

The people responsible have yet to be identified, and a group has yet reported to take responsibility for the stunt. However, the crew seemed to have their own cameras – including a drone – with them, so this could only be a matter of time.