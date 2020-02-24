melissa-benoist-celebrates-tonight’s-one-hundredth-episode-of-‘supergirl

Supergirl is hitting a key milestone tonight (February 23)!

The CW series, which is portion of the Arrowverse, is airing it is 100th episode, and star Melissa Benoist has been celebrating all weekend leading up to the moment, sharing photos from year a single.

“From taking pictures the @supergirlcw pilot 5 Yrs Ago. That is the facial area of a child who experienced no thought the mad journey she was about to acquire. Our 100th episode airs this Sunday 🤯 #supergirl100,” she captioned a person pic.

“Tomorrow we strike 100 episodes! That is a lot of tv! And a lot of heat eyesight! A great deal of all the visions! And I want much more @thomaspatricklennon like I will need Extra COWBELL!!! #supergirl100,” she wrote with a pic from the 100th episode.

Here’s a synopsis for “It’s a Super Life”: Mxyzptlk (Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara — what if she could go again in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her mystery ahead of Lex did, would factors convert out distinct? Seeking back again about essential times all over the sequence, Kara have to choose if she wishes to transform history to become friends with Lena all over again. Familiar faces return in this unique episode.

Tune in for the 100th episode of Supergirl TONIGHT (February 23) at nine/8c just after an all new episode of Batwoman on The CW!

