melissa-benoist-&-partner-chris-wood-are-having-a-baby!

Big congrats are in purchase for Chris Wooden and Melissa Benoist! They are anticipating their to start with child collectively!

“A non-canine youngster is coming to our household extremely shortly!!! 😱😆😭 @christophrwood has constantly been an previous father by nature but now he’s going to be a authentic 1,” Melissa captioned her picture on Instagram. The pic characteristics her pups, in addition her and Chris holding child shots!

Verify out the last pics we have of Melissa from the Supergirl established back in December.

Chris and Melissa got married just a several months back in September of 2019. Congrats to the happy few on the superb news!