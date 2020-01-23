Melissa Fumero promises Jake and Amy to go hard on the PDA in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” S7

Around the middle of the sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I noticed something strange. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and her husband Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) hadn’t kissed yet. I didn’t think a kiss was necessary, but it was just a fun detail I had in mind. As it turned out, I wasn’t the only one who noticed the lack of PDA. A lot of fans tweeted violently about it during the season. It came to a point where Showrunner Dan Goor added a joke in the season finale where Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) confronts his beloved friends that they do not kiss in public. And they do that too. From the camera. A cruel, cruel joke.

Fumero tells me on the phone that in season 7 we “more than make up for it”.

She says the lack of a PDA was not deliberate, it was just that.

“It was something that we noticed very late in the game, maybe even when people became aware of it,” she says. “I remember there was an episode where we wanted to kiss and we decided to scratch it.”

Once Samberg had the flu, so Fumero was glad she didn’t have to kiss him, which is fair. But she didn’t think about it much at the time.

“Kisses were written that for some reason we didn’t do and we didn’t even think about. It was really fun for us when people pointed out like” Oh damn it “and then Dan got the joke for the finale and we just thought it was so funny. It was mean but funny. “

Regarding season 7, Fumero teases that “big things” will come. At the end of season six, Captain Holt is demoted to patrol officers.

“Suddenly, Jake and Amy are his superiors,” says Fumero, adding that Holt has a new partner played by an SNL veteran Vanessa Bayer,

“There are also some popular Brooklyn Nine-Nine guest stars returning. I’m pretty sure I can say that pimento comes back because he’s in the caravan. “

“There are also a lot of ensemble episodes this season. We shot a lot of episodes that affected the entire cast in the plot. So I’m really looking forward to it. “

But for our favorite couple of cops, or maybe second, if you prefer Hitchcock and Scully (Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller), Fumero tells me that we will spend a good part of our time with Jake and Amy outside the office.

I ask her about a potential NOINE-NOINE baby.

“Maybe I don’t know,” she teases. The main reason I ask is that Fumero is three weeks (!!!) from the birth of her second child.

“I was pregnant in real life was a totally strange coincidence,” she assures me. “I had a full three hour meeting with the writers in one afternoon and we talked to Jake and Amy about all sorts of stories to film this season. I think I found out a week later that I was pregnant. So I try not to say anything that affects writing. “

But Fumero says the baby talk (Re: Season 6, Episode 12) will reappear in Season 7.

Nine-Nine aside, Fumero is keen to talk about her new Marvel show that was announced earlier this week. It’s called M.O.D.O.K and is an animated series for adults.

“M.O.D.O.K. is basically a floating, evil head robot that wants to rule the world, ”says Fumero.

“The show is about his family life and also about his professional life. I play his daughter, aptly named Melissa, and she looks like him, but is a teenager. “

Melissa navigates her own world and strives to be a super villain just like Dad. She also likes to practice figure skating and to be popular, whether by force or with charm.

“The show is set in the Marvel universe,” she continues excitedly. The next piece comes out in a hurry:Ironman shows up! And different superheroes appear and there are so many storylines. And I’m part of it! I am in this world! It is so crazy. I am totally excited. I think we’ll probably be at Comic-Con! “

But she warns: “The show is super dark, super funny and very inappropriate. And definitely NOT FOR CHILDREN.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, on the other hand, is absolutely family-friendly. You can watch the first (double) episode of season 7 on SBS on Friday, February 7th, at 8:30 p.m.

