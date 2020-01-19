Melissa Hoyer: Qantas does what it preaches by prohibiting a sportswear traveler from sitting in business class

COMMENT

Seriously, it goes beyond the eye trick.

I’m tired of seeing people jumping on a plane as if they were heading to some hot spots on sale at the store.

And in the latest case of plane-style trauma, tight gymnastic tights and head-to-toe exercise gear attempted to enter the business class lounge of a major airline.

You are on a plane that does not pump iron! I am with these airline rules all along.

Since when does high-altitude flight give travelers the right to a dress pass?

OK, I’m not saying you have to wear a three-piece suit or a sexy evening dress on your next flight, but is it so hard to match neat, respectable and civilized words with travel clothes?

As recently as yesterday, Qantas refused entry – into their business-class lounge – to a former WWE performer, Eva-Marie, dressed in head-to-toe sportswear. A dress code that has not been accepted in the show since 2015.

But Eva-Marie is not the first “profiled” traveler to have encountered the same travel problem.

Not so long ago, Qantas refused entry to the living room to Joanne Catherall, a singer from the English pop group Human League (a group I like, but that’s not the issue) because she wore Ugg boots in the airline’s business class lounge.

Some people considered the ban a national disgrace, but you know what? I was absolutely, totally and entirely with the airline.

Personally, I was happy when Qantas announced that a dress code had been applied in their living rooms four years ago.

I thought this would guarantee that we would not see certain aircraft cabins, airport terminals and airline lounges as extensions of our own local lounges, beaches, parks and pubs.

Before I start throwing your macadamia cookies and miniature wine bottles at me, let me say it again: it’s in their business class lounges.

And by the way, I write this in exercise tights and a sloppy joe from the comfort of home privacy.

And whether your toes turn right, left or go up the stairs during your flight, there is no excuse for looking like a slut when you are in a lounge, on the plane or when you walk around the terminal.

Have you seen clothes trying to pretend to be travel clothes?

Thongs, bad shorts, trackies, sloppy, side-bob singlets and gym wear, which fill the terminals and (some) the airport lounges to the point where we see better dressed bodies when traveling by bus and train.

If you don’t plan to wear this bright pink velvet tracksuit after you hit Hawaii, why bother wearing it on the plane in the first place?

I’m aware that undoubtedly “ sportswear ” is one of the hottest fashion trends, but there is a big difference between wearing a comfortable travel hoodie and a pair of leggings Tight wraparound lycra and a matching exercise top.

Many pilot lights have a standard uniform and are easy to carry whenever they board an aircraft. It is not chic. It is not chic pants. It’s black, black and black. And with all these black pieces, they are easily reusable once the destination is reached.

Air travel was glamorous. Yes, it was a trip where you wanted to watch the play and, more importantly, to respect other travelers.

The thought of a dirty pipe, bitten nails, slipped into thin rubber straps, once I had spent my precious dollars on a long-haul flight that still made me cringe.

Influencer Tammy Hembrow has successfully launched an athleisure Saski Collection fashion line. Photo / news.com.au / Provided

Too often, air travel has turned into something akin to hopping on a bus and heading to the beach, so I think airlines have every right to set a standard of style.

I am for comfortable clothes in flight, but can someone tell me how a pair of rubber thongs, sleepwear (let them put on once you are there, at least), a dress tight evening, sweaty sportswear and guys in short, tight shorts, even vaguely constitutes a comfortable airplane outfit?

How would you expect to be considered for an upgrade (okay, that almost never happens) if your plastic flip flops are so worn at the heel that you might as well have gone barefoot?

No wonder ground staff and flight attendants treat some passengers with slight disdain. Joining a gang of baby boomers stinking of alcohol as they parade their stubbies, swimsuits, flip flops, and muffin bellies can’t be as pretty for an airline staff member.

Just a few years ago, Qantas published its high-flying decree; what and what not to wear in their business class lounges.

“These guidelines are intended to create an environment that everyone can enjoy and we look forward to welcoming you to our lounges soon,” said the airline.

It wasn’t and isn’t a universal rule of flight fashion, but the fact that they had to do it doesn’t make you want to feel a little special when you jump on a plane. ? And that’s if you’re zipping on an interstate business trip or a long-haul flight.

Can’t we give air travel a sense of opportunity? A sense of dignity? Make it special or an experience?

No, you don’t have to be at the end of the chic pants on the plane, or wear your high heels and your best dress. But come on, how difficult is it to wear something “smart” that also happens to be comfortable?

So the next time you plan to separate an airline from its dress rules, think about the things you’ve seen that are best left at other times of the day.

I usually think about what I will wear a few minutes before I prepare to leave for the airport. But that’s the point. At least I think about what I’m going to wear.

None of us need to dress dearly or get up. But dressing appropriately shows respect for the people around you and, most importantly, respect for yourself.

And if you’re well dressed, doesn’t that just make the whole plane trip a better experience for everyone around you?

Why not consider air travel as an opportunity; not just a way to reach a destination. It is, by definition, public transportation, so do you really want to see a plane full of flyers looking like getting out of bed?

In this way, although we do not always arrive with our luggage, at least we would land with our olfactory and visual senses intact.

.