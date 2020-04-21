Members of Biffy Clyro, Travis and others participate live to receive PPE to Scottish key employees

Members of a number of Scottish bands have signed up for a new live fundraiser to receive PPE for key country workers.

The likes of Biffy frontman Simon Neal, Annie Lennox, Travis Fre Healy, Twin Atlantic singer Sam McTrust and many more will be featured in For The Love Of Scotland.

Taking place tomorrow evening (April 22) from 6pm BNT, the event is being sponsored by Masks for Scotland, a newly-created charity fundraiser to provide personal security to Scotland’s healthcare professionals.

As well as many performances, the event will feature talks with Karen Gillan, Sir Chris Hoy, James Mackaw, Churches singer Lauren Maybery, Peter Capaldi, Stuart Braithwaite, Belle and Stuart Murdoch and many more.

Edith Bowman, co-chair of the event, said: “For Scotland’s love there will be three hours of people coming together through music, prose, comedy, talk and thanksgiving. They will feature many celebrities and members of the public. I can’t begin to explain how I’m grateful to all the people who help us and give their time. Now we just have to do it. “

Post a reminder on Facebook Live about the show here and donate masks for Scotland right here.

Last weekend, Lady Gaga held a fundraiser for One World: Together At Home, featuring performances by the likes of Rolling Stones, Billy Eilish, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder and Gaga herself. He raised almost $ 128 million (£ 102 million) for the COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.