Members of Congress Work to Find Ways to Repair Aging California Canals

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The canals that transport water across the state are showing signs of aging.

The Delta-Mendota Canal was built in 1951, while the California Aqueduct was built in 1963.

You can find cracks in the channel system due to sagging. The land is sinking in some areas due to years of excessive pumping of groundwater.

“I think we are terribly behind when it comes to maintaining infrastructure, as we have seen in growing populations,” says Cannon Michael. “We also have the continued climate change that we are seeing. All the more reason to make these investments.”

Water officials and legislators gathered near the Friant Dam to show their support for the legislation, which they said would improve the quality and reliability of water in the valley.

Democratic MP Jim Costa presented his law on the correction of transportation capacity.

“It is providing $ 400 million in authorization to repair the California aqueduct and the Delta-Mendota canal on the west side,” said Costa.

Democratic Congressman TJ Cox said his Move Water Now law is designed to free up $ 200 million to repair the Friant-Kern Canal.

Farmers and water officials seemed confident that the bills would be passed this year.

“All I ask is that we get together,” said Chris Tantau of Friant Water Authority. “I know there is bipartisan support for these bills across the valley for these bills to be funded and passed.”

However, it was difficult to get Capitol Hill’s water bills passed.

Federal funds from the Conveyance Capacity Correction Act would cover half the cost of the project.

The rest should come from public and local funding.

