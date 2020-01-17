Members of the generation of girls cheer for Taeyeon at his concert

The members of Girls ’Generation went to encourage Taeyeon during his concert!

Taeyeon started his concert series “The Unseen” on January 17 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, which lasts three nights.

Then YoonA shared a photo of her with Sunny, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon and Seohyun behind the scenes. She also posted an image of the four of them holding their glow sticks together for Taeyeon. She wrote as a caption: “So great. Taeng Con [Taeyeon concert]. It’s been a long time !! “

Sooyoung commented to write a sad reaction sound and “Me too” as well as crying emojis, while Tiffany replied to the message with a heart!

Hyoyeon also posted the group photo and wrote in the caption that it was a treat for his ears. Tiffany again responded with a heart.

Seohyun posted a photo and shared her pride and praise for Taeyeon as she described her as someone guaranteed to be good at listening and looking. She also commented that Taeyeon was also the tallest on that day.

“My members, whom I saw for the first time in a while, I felt as familiar with you as if we had seen each other yesterday, but now I am even more affectionate,” she wrote. “As expected, we have to meet from time to time.”

Taeyeon made a comeback on January 15 with his second reconditioned album “Purpose”, including the title song “Dear Me”.

