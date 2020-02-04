Members of the Hernando Co. are looking for 2 Circle K robbery suspects

Hernando County’s Sheriff’s Office

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County MPs are currently looking for two suspects in a gas station robbery.

MPs said they responded to Circle K at 3275 Broad Street in Brooksville just before 2 a.m. regarding an armed robbery.

When they arrived, MPs learned that the gas station worker was doing their job throughout the store and they heard the doorbell ringing, indicating that someone had entered the store.

According to deputies, the employee went to the front counter and immediately saw two men wearing bright pullovers. The male suspects approached the clerk, grabbed her by the arms, and directed the clerk into the back room. The employee was then instructed to stay in a toilet.

The officials said the employee stayed in the toilet until everything was quiet in the store. Upon leaving the bathroom, the clerk noticed that several cigarette boxes were missing, as did the clerk’s wallet and cell phone.

The suspects are described as two black men, both tall, about 6 feet tall, and 170 pounds. Both suspects had identical light gray hoodies over their heads, and the cords were tightened to hide their faces. Both suspects were wearing gloves.

If anyone has information about this incident or the two suspects, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

LAST STORIES: