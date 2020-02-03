Members of the Northern Beaches mother group charged with violent brawls

The police were informed that two women discussed the coronavirus and its effects in an online group chat on January 28, before agreeing to “personally solve their problems”. Teleaha Rose Bower was asked by two male police officers to patrol the search in front of a shop window in Sydney’s west last month. (Edwina Pickles)

Around 8:10 p.m. the same day, the women met in Brookvale and shortly after it was alleged, the dispute became physical.

Two other women from the group chat had also participated and tried to separate the couple.

The violence allegedly became so extreme that both women landed on the ground and briefly passed out, despite efforts by bystanders to intervene.

Police and NSW ambulance medics visited the scene before the women were taken to Northern Beaches Hospital.



The older woman was treated for a head and shoulder injury and a cut in the arm, while the younger woman was treated for a painful shoulder and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have since been released from the hospital.

Yesterday, February 2, Northern Beaches Police Area Command police officers charged two women, ages 33 and 36.

They have been given a attendance notice and are scheduled to appear at the local court in Manly on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.