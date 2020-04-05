If you think it’s just the Professor (vlvaro Morte) and his gang who want good money in their kitty, you’re wrong. Before the professor, Bollywood gave us our own gang that would do anything to get money and one of them even tried to double it. Who was talking yet didn’t click? Phera Hera is again none other than Baburao (played by Paresh Rawal), Raju (played by Akshay Kumar) and Shyam (played by Sunil Shetty).

Both Manny Heist aka La Casa de Papel and Fira Hera are again fan following in India. How can we forget that Professor, Tokyo, Nairobi, Denver, and others risking their lives for money, Raju and Shyam? If the members of the Money Heist gang took care of Salvador Dali’s mask, then our gang members also wore a Joker costume to collect money.

MEME Alert! Money Heist AKA La Casa De Papel Universe Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal take a look

These outrageous similarities between these two universes were attributed by an Instagram username “thebesharma”. He shared a meme with Hera Ferry and La Casa de Papel, translated as “La Money de Money” in which the trio are dressed as clowns. Therefore, telling us that in Bollywood, we have our own grand members.

The Beecherma captioned the meme, “Professor: Second blood is shed, we are no longer Robin Hood, but whatever….

Raju: Brought money? “

Watch it below:

Just a crazy idea, imagine if there’s a crossover between Baburao, Raju and Shyam with the professor and his gang for a robbery? We’re sure Drama will be up to 3 times bigger than before!

Meanwhile, Money Heist Season is receiving rave reviews from viewers as well as critics. As the season ends, the probability of the weather happening is positive.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.