Memes Fit Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos will make you ROFL Go on the first anniversary of the film!

Avengers: Endgame: Memes Ft. Iron Man, Captain America, Thanos and others will help you get to ROFL on the first anniversary of the film!

A year ago, Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters and became one of the biggest blockbusters worldwide. This is the last time we’ve met our OG Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Hockey. It’s all caused by a super-powerful villain, Thanos. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), it is one of the biggest and most important films. It wasn’t just our OG Avengers that came together but almost all the MCU movies we’ve seen. There was a lot of excitement, curiosity and anxiety among the fans to watch this film.

Avengers: In Endgame, fans witnessed the deaths of their favorite Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Captain America (Chris Evans) relinquishes his powers at the end of the film. This is not only the end of the journey of these Avengers in Marvel but also the actors will not be seen in future Marvel movies. Anyway the black widow is taking a solo film, it was set at a time when she was not an Avenger. So, until then, Avengers: Endgame will always be a special film and close to the heart of all MCU fans. Even a year later, fans can’t take ‘I love you, 000,000’ and ‘I’m an iron man’. They will stick in their minds forever.

Even though the trailer and movie were out, fans came to share hilarious memes on their social media last year. These memes helped to alleviate the broken hearted and anxious fans who were having a hard time coming to terms with what they saw. As it is a year of the Avengers: Endgame, those memories and that feeling are going back again. But to cheer you on, we’ve listed all the amazing memes in the endgame that make you LOL and relieve your stress:

#AvengersEndGame

Avengers: Sad, frustrated, ready to give up

Scott Lang: pic.twitter.com/CFzJaQleSt

– Julia Book Dynasty (@TheBookDynasty) December, 201.

After watching #AvengerEndgame pic.twitter.com/FdrzyLZua1 I have been sued by Russo brothers

– Gary Atkin (@Gary_A))) December, 201.

Now you have water # AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/XqjjJz4uVZ

– sɑrɑh (@ mrs_sbarnes) December, 201.

Averages: ENDGLAY. Screenshots of Loki’s appearance in the trailer! #Avengers # #AvengersEndgame #Loki #Tomhidillstone pic.twitter.com/s0dB8Nu1H2

– Folk Updates (@updatesloki) December, 201.

Thanos Snape has also claimed Captain America’s beard. pic.twitter.com/SCSBKB2IGL

– Zachari D. Rymer (@zachrymer) December, 201.

It’s been a year since the film was released, but MCU fans continue to discuss the film and come up with their own theories. Whether it’s about Iron Man’s Death, Eternal Stone, Time Travel, and the Russian Brothers’ directive, there are hundreds of theories based on this 201 blockbuster in a single year. This effect and this proves the widespread success of the superhero franchise.

What’s your favorite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

