[Memorial aspects released for Faye Swetlik]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Caughman Harman funeral home in Lexington tells ABC Columbia they will go over the total price of 6 year previous Faye Swetlik’s funeral.

In accordance to the Caughman Harman Lexington chapel web-site, a memorial for Faye will be held Friday at 7pm at Trinity Baptist Church.

Much more info can be found here https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lexington-sc/faye-swetlik-9040559

There are three Go Fund Me webpages set up for to enable the family in the course of this time. So significantly, they have elevated eight 1000’s of dollars.

A memorial account has also been established up for Faye at any Wells Fargo Financial institution if you would like to donate.

