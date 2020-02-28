[memorial-company-in-tulare-honors-fallen-firefighter-patrick-jones]

TULARE, Calif. (KGET) — Buddies, family and fellow to start with responders gathered in Tulare Thursday to honor and lay to relaxation fallen firefighter Patrick Jones.

Jones died Feb. 18 along with Delano native Captain Raymond Figueroa although they were battling a fire that engulfed Porterville’s general public library.

A memorial support was held in Delano for Captain Raymond Figueroa earlier this 7 days.

Crowds lined the streets in Tulare, Jones’ hometown, in the course of the procession. To start with responders from all about the state stood in unity as the hearse built its way to the Tulare Methodist Church.

Firefighter Jones was 25 years previous.

Loved ones buddy David Beam calls Jones’ loss of life a tragedy.

“I just don’t forget Patrick as a very little child, sharp as he could be, sharp kid and that’s what can make it so tragic. We shed a good, youthful gentleman,” reported Beam.

The city of Porterville will have a memorial provider honoring both fallen firefighters on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. The memorial services will be held at the Church of the Nazarene on West Olive Avenue in Porterville.