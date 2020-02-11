Memorial for coach and family killed in Bryant crash – KGET 17

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 4:46 PM PST / Updated: Feb 10, 2020 / 8:29 PM PST

Flowers and photos pay tribute to members of the Altobelli family outside the Angel Stadium, Monday, February 10, 2020, in Anaheim, California. Coach John Altobelli, 56, on the far right, his wife, Keri, 43, second on the left, and his daughter Alyssa, 13, on the left, died in a helicopter accident on January 26 in Calabasas. (Photo AP / Damian Dovarganes)

ANAHEIM, California (AP) – A public memorial was held Monday for three family members who died with Kobe Bryant and others when a helicopter transporting the group to a youth basketball tournament crashed by foggy weather outside Los Angeles.

The service at Angel Stadium in Anaheim began with a reading of the nine names of the victims of the helicopter crash, including Bryant and his daughter. He honored Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and teenage daughter Alyssa, who played basketball on Bryant’s youth team.

A podium erected on the ground was adorned with bouquets of flowers, sports jerseys and photos. In one, Alyssa was showing a basketball and smiling.

A photo slideshow was shown on family stadium screens at baseball and basketball events, boating, laughing and sitting by a fireplace covered in Christmas stockings.

Pastor Erik Rees said he first met John Altobelli eight years ago when Rees mourned the loss of his 12-year-old daughter from cancer.

Altobelli, who dedicated a match to him, met Rees in the third goal and hugged him, said Rees.

“It’s one of the many things I’m going to miss, it’s an” Alto “hug,” said Rees to the crowd.

Altobelli, 56, has won more than 700 games at the Orange Coast in his more than two decades dedicated to the school team. The American Baseball Coaches Association named him their coach of the past year after guiding the Pirates to their fourth state title.

The coach known as “Viola” also led the Brewster Whitecaps for three seasons in the Cape Cod Summer League. Among the players he coached were New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge and New York Mets inside field player Jeff McNeil.

Her daughter attended Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, which removed her basketball jersey. One day she hoped to attend the University of Oregon, like her favorite basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu.

Altobelli is survived by a son, J.J., who is a scout with the Boston Red Sox, and a 16-year-old daughter, Lexi.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died on January 26 when the helicopter crashed on a hill outside Los Angeles. Bryant’s friends, Christina Mauser, were also killed in the accident. They helped coach the women’s team, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan,

A public memorial for the former Lakers superstar, her daughter and other accident victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center.