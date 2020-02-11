Memorial held at Angel Stadium for the Altobelli family killed in a helicopter crash at Kobe Bryant

ANAHEIM, California – The smiling faces of baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri, and his daughter Alyssa shone in the photos and videos on the screens of Angel Stadium as they hit the pitch. baseball, basketball court and beach.

But while friends and family remembered the couple and their teenage daughter killed in last month’s helicopter crash that also killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, many were unable to s ‘keep from crying.

Thousands flocked to Anaheim, Calif., Monday for a public memorial to award-winning baseball coach Orange Coast College, known for leading his team to four state titles and for helped his young players to grow and develop. off the field. Dozens of them were in the stadium, as well as members of local teams from local colleges, wearing their jerseys.

“We have no idea how many teachers, police, firefighters, dads and husbands he helped develop along the way,” longtime friend Josh Belovsky told the crowd. “These are the victories he cherished the most.”

The 56-year-old coach, known as “Viola”, has won more than 700 games in his 27 years at the helm and was named coach of the year last year by l ‘American Baseball Coaches Association.

Altobelli also led the Brewster Whitecaps for three seasons in the Cape Cod Summer League. Among the players he coached were New York Yankees hitter Aaron Judge and New York Mets inside field player Jeff McNeil.

The Altobellis were among nine people killed on January 26 when a helicopter transporting them to a youth basketball tournament crashed in foggy weather outside of Los Angeles.

Bryant and daughter Gianna, Sarah Chester and daughter Payton, Christina Mauser – who helped Bryant coach the teenage basketball team – and helicopter pilot Ara Zobayan were also killed. A public memorial for former Lakers superstar, daughter and other victims is slated for February 24 at the Staples Center.

On Monday, the memorial began with the reading of the nine names of the victims. From a podium covered with bouquets of flowers, photos and sports shirts, family and friends shared memories and messages of support for Altobelli’s son, JJ, a Boston Red Sox scout and a 16-year-old girl, Lexi.

Alyssa Altobelli, 14, attended Ensign Intermediate School in Newport Beach, who took off her jersey, and hoped to attend the University of Oregon one day. She loved basketball and would find ways to get to the gym when the workouts were canceled, said teammate Emily Eadie.

“If someone was in a bad mood during training, they would smile and laugh to brighten up the day,” she said. “Without it, our team will never be the same again.”

A video was shown of Alyssa jumping on the ground, her ponytail bouncing. She also loved animals and brought turtles home from science lessons when she feared being mistreated, said her friend Sammy Forbath.

Keri Altobelli, 46, has been remembered as loyal, strong and completely devoted to her husband and family. Allison Eadie described how the two spent so much time watching their daughters play basketball that they joked that their names were written on plaques. “It was obvious that she would do absolutely anything for those she loved,” she said. “When she got your back, you didn’t need anyone else.”

Pastor Erik Rees recalled meeting the coach eight years ago. At the time, Rees was mourning the loss of his 12-year-old daughter from cancer, and Altobelli, who was playing a game for him, met him at third goal and gave him a hug, promising to support him and his family .

“It’s one of the many things I’m going to miss, it’s an” Alto “hug,” said Rees. “Their time on Earth has been far too short.”

