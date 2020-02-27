[memorial-service-established-for-2-porterville-firefighters-as-police-proceed-investigation-into-lethal-blaze]

A memorial support honoring the two Porterville firefighters who died battling a library blaze is set for Friday as law enforcement request new information and facts.

On Tuesday, Capt. Ray Figueroa was laid to relaxation in Delano with hundreds in attendance at his provider. Close friends and spouse and children of Patrick Jones will maintain a ceremony on Thursday in Tulare.

That provider will be held at the Tulare Methodist Church on West Kern Avenue in Tulare beginning at 10 a.m.

On Feb. 28, a memorial for the two Figueroa and Jones will be held in Porterville. The memorial starts at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene on East Olive Avenue.

Meanwhile, law enforcement continue their investigation into the lethal fireplace allegedly started off by two 13-yr-olds.

Porterville police are asking for details into the blaze and want to speak with anyone who may have been within the library in the late afternoon, prior to the fire started on Feb. 18. If you were being at the library that working day, you are questioned to call Porterville police at 559-782-7400.