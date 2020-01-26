Memorial service for Los Angeles Sheriff Detective Amber Leist

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Hundreds of law enforcement officials packed a church in Los Angeles on Saturday to remember a Los Angeles County Sheriff detective who was beaten and killed after helping a woman crossing a street.

Amber Leist, 41, has been recognized by mourners as an uplifting and selfless person with the knack for connecting with people.

“Today we are reminded that there are still heroes, that there are still women and men who make us all live lives that make us better,” said pastor of Mosaic Church. , Erwin McManus.

Leist got out of his car on January 12 to help an elderly pedestrian who fell while crossing a street. She was returning to her vehicle when the traffic light turned green and an oncoming vehicle struck her, according to the authorities, who treat the case as an accident.

The woman Leist helped cross the street, Leslie Mehana, also attended the service.

“It didn’t surprise me at all that Amber’s final act helped an elderly woman in distress,” said Captain Edward Ramirez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station where she worked. “She loved to give, serve and live in a way that positively influenced others.”

He added, “We all think his life has been too short, his career ended too soon with so much to do.”

Leist, a 12-year veteran from the department, served as an assistant and school resource officer before being promoted to detective five years ago. She leaves to mourn her parents, three sisters and 17 and 20 year old sons.

