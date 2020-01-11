Memorial service for police officers in Lakeland

Loading...

Officer Paul Dunn. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

LAKELAND, Florida (WFLA) – Memorial services to fallen Lakeland policeman Paul Dunn have been discontinued.

The Lakeland Police Department announced that the public was invited to Wednesday, January 15, for Officer Dunn’s memorial service at Lakes Church, formerly known as the First Baptist Church in the mall at 1010 E Memorial Boulevard.

The visit takes place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service begins around noon and is held outside the church after the service in honor of the police.

The family respectfully asks that the church not be filmed or photographed.

The family also asked that anyone present be allowed to wear military support or clothing from the University of Florida in honor of Officer Dunn’s military service and his love for the Florida Gators football team.

A procession is expected to leave the church between 1:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 2 p.m. drive south on North Lake Parker Avenue and then south on Bartow Highway (p. Rd 98) to the funeral home Lakeland Memorial Gardens at 2125 Bartow Road.

The public is encouraged to support Officer Dunn’s family and friends on their way to the funeral home. (The route from the church may change in the coming days until the final arrangements are made. Please try again for more information.)

There will be no grave or additional burial ceremony as a private family ceremony is planned at a later date.

Dunn died Thursday of a traffic accident near the intersection of Lake Miriam Drive and Lakeland Highlands Road. He was 50 years old.

He has been with the Lakeland Police Department since 2013 and has worked in law enforcement for over 20 years. Previously, he worked for the Ocoee Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Dunn was a member of the engine unit.

Dunn was married and had an adult daughter, two adult sons and two stepdaughters. His wife is a detective at the Lakeland Police Department. Both sons are currently deployed to the armed forces. Dunn is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

