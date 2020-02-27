[memorial-service-scheduled-nowadays-for-fallen-firefighter-patrick-jones]

Funeral companies keep on these days for 1 of the two firefighters who misplaced their life very last 7 days in the line of obligation. Firefighter Patrick jones will be laid to rest this morning in his hometown of Tulare.

Jones died final week together with Captain Raymond Figueroa while they were battling a hearth that engulfed Porterville’s community library.

On Tuesday, Captain Figueroa, who was from Delano, was laid to relaxation at North Kern Cemetery.

Today, firefighters from all around the state will convene in the Central Valley to shell out their respect to Patrick Jones and his family.

The company will be held at the Tulare Methodist Church on West Kern Avenue in Tulare. It will begin at 10 a.m.



A joint memorial provider for the two 1st responders will be held in Porterville this Friday at 11 a.m.

