[memorial-support-held-in-delano-for-fire-capt.-raymond-figueroa]

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Since Raymond Figueroa’s passing his family members states they’ve been given mind-boggling guidance from the community and that showed Monday as hundreds stuffed St. Mary’s church in Delano in honor of him.

Figueroa, along with fellow firefighter Patrick Jones, died battling a fireplace at the Porterville public library very last 7 days. The adult men were being trapped within though seeking for doable survivors.

“He was often placing absolutely everyone prior to himself,” said his cousin Richard Mendoza. “As significantly as I try to remember, he’s normally been there for absolutely everyone. He loves everyone. Even if he did not know you, he always lends out a encouraging hand.”

Mendoza remembers plainly the second he realized of his passing.

“It’s like a aspect of you falls apart for a little bit and you just try out to grasp the situation,” mentioned Mendoza. “It’s one thing that doesn’t set in until a handful of days after. You comprehend that the particular person you realized is now officially long gone and it’s really challenging.”

But he claims the tragedy has introduced the loved ones collectively.

“He’s not with us any more, but at least he’s a different angel higher than to support enjoy about us,” stated Mendoza.

And the complete group much too.

“The amount of money of help that we’re obtaining, not only from Porterville but from Delano and bordering communities, it’s just been remarkable,” mentioned Tulare Fireplace Captain Joanne Bar. “No words and phrases can explain the amount of money of assist that everyone has been given.”

Captain Figueroa was liked by quite a few for his selflessness, power, and bravery, something his cousin states will become his legacy.

“If I noticed him one very last time, I would inform him ‘thank you’ because he’s taught me to never be afraid,” explained Mendoza. “He wasn’t concerned to do what he did. He’s a hero.”

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday morning at 10 at St Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Parish. Pursuing the mass, Captain Figueroa will be laid to relaxation at the North Kern Cemetery District.

A collection of street closures will be in impact near the church and cemetery among 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.