Memorial to the fallen Lakeland police officer devastated, MPs determined

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – Just over a week ago, the community lost a Lakeland police officer who died in a crash. But now Polk County MPs face another problem with the official’s death … Someone has destroyed his memorial.
Early Sunday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s office received calls for vandals that confused the monument to Officer Paul Dunn. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., MPs showed up to photograph the memorial on Lake Miriam Drive and Lakeland Highland Road.
MPs call the Lakeland police a victim and if the vandals are caught they will be charged with a criminal accident.
News Channel 8 is working to find out how badly the monument was left behind.
Officer Dunn was on his way to work when on January 9, for unknown reasons, he reached a specific mean and crashed.
Dunn was with the Lakeland Police Department for five years, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for twelve years and before that he was a U.S. Navy.
He was put to rest on January 16. He was 50 years old.
