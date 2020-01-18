Memories of the great Hanshin earthquake still resonate 25 years later

OSAKA – On the morning of January 17th, 1995, I was awakened in my apartment in Kyoto by the largest earthquake I have ever experienced. The glass windows trembled violently, but luckily they didn’t break.

Before I went back to bed, I turned on the TV that I got from the trash (this was before recycling centers were used, and some foreigners saved tons of money by pulling used or unused chairs away, sofas, Tables, stereos and televisions on the curb). The picture was out of focus (it came from the trash). However, it was clear that a severe earthquake, later called the Great Hanshin Earthquake, had struck the Kobe area.

Back then I was working for a competition newspaper and did what every reporter would do: I made my way to Kobe. It was easier said than done. The trains between Kyoto and Osaka (where you had to change trains to get to Kobe) weren’t that good. I finally made it that evening east of central Kobe by foot the last few kilometers.

The scenes resembled something from Ludwig Meidner’s apocalyptic landscape paintings. Debris everywhere. Fires burn out of control. People camped in front of their destroyed houses. But in the midst of the shock, confusion, and grief, it was a determination to act quickly to save the prisoners in the rubble and help the survivors. And not just among the victims of the quake.

No one in the Kobe region will ever forget those from all over the country and around the world who have volunteered and volunteered to do what they can. Some only stayed a few days. Others much longer. Everything was needed, and 1995 was later called the first year of the “volunteer time”.

Of course, these efforts have not always been smooth. Stories of Swiss rescue dogs that were delayed due to quarantine problems at the airport became legendary. In the meantime, the Kobe city government was embarrassed to find that the nation’s largest yakuza gang, the Yamaguchi-Gumi, had captured the volunteers’ spirit and distributed food and supplies to local residents. But the voluntary effort was appreciated because local and national politicians and bureaucrats were slow to respond. There has been no precedent recently, the lifeblood of all bureaucracies, and therefore no practical disaster plans for an earthquake of this size.

Thus, the second legacy of the great Hanshin earthquake in Kobe was improved disaster preparedness. New laws, government posts, and guidelines have been created to provide better coordination in the event of a disaster and to enable self-defense, foreign military, and NGO groups to respond more quickly. Years later, Kobe would rightly say that the response to the March 2011 quake and tsunami would have been much worse had Japan not learned from the great Hanshin earthquake.

An overlooked legacy of the quake is the use of new communication technologies, especially cell phones.

Before 1995, cell phones were somewhat unusual, at least in Kansai. But with landline phones after the quake, sales and rentals of cell phones skyrocketed. Until the summer of 1995, they were no longer a slightly exotic toy, but an important lifeline for friends and family.

Today Kobe has been rebuilt and faces the challenge of dealing with an aging, shrinking population and preventing local businesses and individuals from fleeing to other regions. For many, the great Hanshin earthquake is a distant memory.

However, given the climate change that is leading to ever stronger storms and floods, it is clear that the response to the great Hanshin earthquake remains relevant. Especially when local governments, and not just those in the Kobe region, set up their local plans for future development and their literal – not just economic – survival.

View from Osaka is a monthly column that examines the latest news from a Kansai perspective.