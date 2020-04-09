“Memoris” Preview Yoo Seung Ho and Lee Se Young Nglawanake Mysterious Killer

TvN’s “Memorist” is waiting for the next episode with a new twist!

Based on a website of the same name, “Cruel” tells the story of Dong Baek (Yoo Seung Ho), a detective with supernatural powers, and Han Sun Mi (Lee Se Young), an elite criminal profiler, who tracks down a serial killer.

Spoiler

In the last episode, Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi struggle to find the trail of the mysterious serial killer, also known as the Destroyer. The two find out that the Eraser was under Dong Baek at the sewer when he visited Jin Jae Kyu (Jo Han Chul). The eraser touched Dong Baek to manipulate the memory. At the end of the episode, Baek Dong and Han Sun Mi to the shelters where secret Han Mi Sun faced a man a mask.

In the most recent, and Han Dong Baek Sun Mi plan counterattacks against the Eraser. The eraser is able to escape him, but in the meantime, he will set up a trap by using Jin Jae Kyu to catch him. Earlier, Jin Jae Kyu said that he would reveal the truth that Han Sun Mi had sent his family if they were trying to protect him. Viewers wonder how Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi will join Jin Jae Kyu to catch the Eraser.

The production crew stated, “Previously, Dong Baek and Han Sun Mi had acted to prevent Eraser from committing a crime, but now, they are launching a major attack. and to be direct. Please also see how he collaborates with Jin Jae Kyu, who has to protect Eraser’s daughter. “

Episode 10 of “Celebrity” airs April 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

