Memory of Komla Dumor, an African broadcaster of exceptional quality

When the Ghanaian broadcaster Komla Afeke Dumor started his broadcasting career at the Ghanaian radio station Joy FM, his quality was so good that he was entrusted with the organization of the morning broadcast. Under his leadership, he received numerous awards, including those of the converts Journalist of the year.

Soon after, the global broadcaster BBC called out: “iIn 2006 Dumor joined the BBC African Service in London as moderator of the radio show Network Africa. From 2008 to 2012 he presented The World Today in the BBC World Service. In 2011, Dumor began presenting the World News and Africa annual report to BBC World News and early morning to BBC One and the BBC News Channel. At the relaunch of the BBC correspondent in 2013, Lerato Mbele was selected as the host.

In December 2013, he was named one of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2013 by New African magazine. The host of Focus on Africa, the BBC’s flagship and the first daily television news program in English for African audiences to air on BBC World News, has established itself as one of the emerging African faces of global broadcasting. As lead presenter for BBC World The tumor has a significant impact on how the continent is covered. “

Ghana had a powerful voice at the highest level in Komla Dumor. His professionalism, attitude, intelligence and dexterity, paired with his always ready smile, meant that he was a thoroughbred and yet easy to deal with. No wonder Dumor was the only West African news anchor on BBC World News when he died at the age of 41.

Requiem Mass in the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Accra for BBC presenter Komla Dumor on February 21, 2014

But we all go the mortal path, so on January 18, 2014 at his home in London. The tumor died after cardiac arresthad aired the day before. His death stunned the news world as did his countrymen and women, who could not agree that an apparently healthy tumor had actually disappeared.

The tributes came dense and fast. The then Ghanaian President John Mahama said on Twitter that Dumor was one of Ghana’s “best ambassadors” and “a transmitter of exceptional quality and quality” Ghana’s gift to the world. ‘

“Komla has developed its own unique on-air style.

seamlessly switched between television and radio and influenced African reporting around the world

BBC, ”submitted BBC News presenter Mishal Husain.

“A leading light of African journalism – committed to telling the history of Africa the way it really is, ”BBC’s global news director Peter Horrocks recalled.

Komla Dumor published the Africa Business Report on the BBC World News Channel in 2009

The safe hands and voice of Dumor have removed the concerns of its editors. He interviewed personalities such as the late UN captain Kofi Annan, billionaire Bill Gates and the great writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Among the mega events he reported were Barack Obama’s trip to Africa, the funeral of Nelson Mandela and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

For someone who started studying preclinical medicine at the University of Jos in Nigeria before graduating with a BSc. He studied sociology and psychology at the University of Ghana and earned a Master of Public Administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University at the height of journalism and broadcasting was unconventionally fast.

Dumor was left behind by his wife Kwansema Quansah, with whom he was with

three children.

His body was returned to Ghana on February 3, 2014. His remains were buried near his mother in her family home.

Dumor, left, with Mo Ibrahim, Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, in Ethiopia (AP) last November

Months after his death in 2015, the BBC launched the BBC World News Komla Dumor Award, which is presented each year “to an outstanding person who lives and works in Africa with the ambition and potential to become a star of the future. “

The prize was awarded to the Ugandan journalist Nancy Kacungira in 2015, the Nigerian journalist Didi Akinyelure in 2016, the Nigerian journalist Amina Yuguda in 2017, the Kenyan journalist Wahiga Mwaura in 2018 and the Ugandan journalist Solomon Serwanjja in 2019. The winner will receive a three-month training and development contract for BBC News.

Professor Dumor (father of Komla Dumor) and widow Kwansema