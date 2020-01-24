Memory of Peter ‘Terror’ Mathebula, the first black South African to win a boxing world championship

Peter Mathebula made history in 1980 when he beat South Korean Tae-Shik Kim to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) title fight in Los Angeles

Very clever in the ring, Mathebula

was called “terror”.

Apart from being the first in South Africa

Mathebula, the black boxing world champion, was again the first South African ever

Color to highlight a title that is fighting overseas.

Mathebula grew up in apartheid in South Africa and dreamed of becoming a professional football player. But he would end up in the ring – the ring that Nelson Mandela flirted with in his twenties because his soccer coach kept him on the bench.

Mathebula was 13 when he ingested

Boxing and he was brought to the fore for the first time in 1978 when he won Apartheid South

Africa’s national flyweight title.

Mathebula would make story four

Years later by winning the WBA flyweight title.

It was a great victory that Mathebula thought he was in a dream land. “The reality that I was the first black South African world champion didn’t come straight away,” he told Sowetan Live years later.

“I didn’t think I beat an incredible boxer like Tae-Shik Kim. I won on a separate decision and you can imagine that I am concerned before the final announcement. ”

However, Mathebula remained confident about his chances as he believed he was good enough to convince the judges. And when the answering machine paused before the final verdict, he almost stopped breathing.

“But seconds later the announcer

shouted “and the new WBA flyweight world champion, Peter Terroooooor

Mathebulaaaaaa! “I almost collapsed with joy. It was incredible, ”said Mathebula

Sowetan Live tells.

With his trainer Willie Lock, manager Bobby Toll and another, Mathebula celebrated his historic victory with a lot of drinks until the early hours of the morning. He couldn’t sleep because he had accomplished so much.

Mathebula recalls that he went into the dining room and stood in front of a world map and boasted: “This world now knows who Peter” Terror “Mathebula is.”

He earned $ 7,500.

Like many before him, Mathebula lost the title on his first defense at Orlando Stadium in Soweto in March 1981 because he lost focus, not how he should train and took the fight for granted.

He was stopped by Santos Laciar from Argentina.

“Too much partying cost me my life

Title maybe. To be honest, Santos was not in my class but I lost

this fight (a TKO in the seventh round) because I wasn’t in this fight, ”he said

would explain and add years later: “There was a serious family issue that existed

bothers me.”

In conversation with Al Jazeera, South African

Journalist Arthur Molisiwa described how Mathebula shouldn’t win

against Tae-Shik. He said Mathebula was indeed ranked as one

“Sacrifice Lamb” to raise the South Korean’s record of victory.

“He went against adversity …

but he did the unexpected and defeated his beloved opponent. ”

Molisiwa told Al Jazeera.

“He was one of the most

dedicated boxers ever come from South Africa. He was a real role model.

After winning this title, every child in the townships wanted to be different

Peter Mathebula. “

Mathebula, born in 1952, fought in the

The apartheid era, when sport in South Africa was divided for racist reasons and the country itself was under international sport isolation

because of the villains’ racial segregation policy.

Racial segregation in South African boxing was officially abandoned in 1997, but it came into force two years later when black and white titles were abolished. The 1976 battle between Mathebula and former champion Joe Ngidi was allowed to have national status because the fighters fighting for the title were both black.

“Peter was a pioneer”

Zimbabwean boxing coach and promoter Ed Hammond said to Al Jazeera.

“An absolute hero for us

Non-South Africans in this part of the continent and beyond, ”he said.

“What he did was show the world that Black Africans can fight

that they can take on anyone in the ring and defeat them. “

Mathebula retired from sport at the age of 31 – three years after winning the world championship. In 45 professional fights he won 36 times and lost nine.

Mathebula died on January 19 at the age of 67.