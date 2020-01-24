Memory of Satoshi Kon, one of the most popular creators of anime

It’s been almost 10 years since anime director Satoshi Kon died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 46.

Despite his relatively young age in August 2010, Kon is one of the most acclaimed creators of Japanese animation, a director who is often mentioned in the same breath as Hayao Miyazaki and Katsuhiro Otomo. His influence extends beyond Japan: his films were given as inspiration for Hollywood hits like “Black Swan” and “Inception”.

A decade after his untimely death, Kon is posthumously celebrated with the Annie Awards, an annual Los Angeles ceremony dedicated to animation. Kon is one of the recipients of this year’s Winsor McCay Award, which is described as “one of the highest awards for a person in the animation industry for professional contributions to the art of animation”. Previous recipients include Mamoru Oshii, Osamu Tezuka, Ralph Bakshi and Walt Disney, to name a few. The award is expected to be presented on January 25th.

Kon was “someone I think everyone (on the jury) is recognized as such a talented and important artist,” said Charles Solomon, member of the Board of Directors of ASIFA-Hollywood, the organization that awards the Annie Awards. “He had the kind of creativity and originality that clearly deserves it.”

Kon was born and grew up in Hokkaido, but attended Musashino Art University in Tokyo, where he studied graphic design and illustration. During this time he was interested in overseas films and the work of the Japanese science fiction author Yasutaka Tsutsui, whose novel “Paprika” he was later to adapt.

He started his creative career not as an animator but as a manga artist who made his debut in 1984. Shortly thereafter, he became an assistant to Katsuhiro Otomo, the inventor of the groundbreaking anime “Akira”. Kon and Otomo collaborated on several projects, including the animated films “Roujin Z” and “Memories”. At the same time, Kon continued to work in manga, writing works such as “Opus,” a meta-manga-in-manga meditation that took place in 1995 and 1996. In this title, Kon began to explore topics that later appeared in his filmography.

“From his earliest work, he had something in particular that he wanted to say,” says Zack Davisson, who translated “Opus” and “Art of Satoshi Kon” into English. “Look at” Opus “and you will see the same ideas bubbling up, of reality and unreality and of a dual nature. It was clearly a mind born with a specific question to be explored.”

This exploration continued in “Perfect Blue”, Kon’s directorial debut. The 1997 psychological thriller revolves around a singer whose attempt to reinvent herself as an actress is hampered by a dangerous doppelganger, an internet-obsessed stalker, and a role in a television series that increasingly blends into her real life until neither she nor the audience is sure where one ends and the other begins.

“In many of his films, it’s uncertain what really is and what isn’t,” says Solomon. “He fluctuates between fantasy and reality and memory and film and fact and fiction.”

Posthumous award: Satoshi Kon received an award from ASIFA-Hollwood for his outstanding contribution to the art of animation. | FRANK GLADSTONE / ASIFA-HOLLYWOOD

American director Darren Aronofsky, another filmmaker known for floating between fantasy and reality, was particularly taken with “Perfect Blue,” as Kon told when he met in 2001. His film “Requiem for a Dream” (2000) is a for-shot homage to a scene from “Perfect Blue”, and his film “Black Swan” from 2010 is known for its many thematic similarities to Kon.

Kon’s next film, 2001’s “Millennium Actress”, was like a reflection of “Perfect Blue”, again with an actress, an obsessed fan and a mixture of fiction and reality. But while “Perfect Blue” was a thriller with an exciting stomach, “Millennium Actress” was a building ode to the golden age of Japanese cinema. The film traces the long life of a fictional actress whose story is revealed by a dream foray through her oeuvre.

“It had cons flowing animation, its sense of unreality, but with an infectious zest for life,” says Davisson.

“Millennium Actress” also established a new creative relationship for the director and connected him with the new wave musician Susumu Hirasawa, whose tense, synthesizer-heavy tracks gave the film an explosive boost. Hirasawa continued to work with Kon on many other projects, including his graduation film “Paprika”.

Kon’s third film, “Tokyo Godfathers” (2003), takes place on Christmas Eve and is about three homeless people who discover an abandoned newborn and make it their business to give it back to their parents. Perhaps the most straightforward feel-good film by the director, “Tokyo Godfathers”, also deals with topics such as homelessness, gender and family.

The following year, Kon directed his first television series “Paranoia Agent”, in which he told stories that did not fit into the feature film format. The 13 episodes are all about a character named Shonen Bat (Lil ‘Slugger in the English language publication), whose identity is never clear.

“You have to think and puzzle and come to your own conclusions,” says Solomon from the series. “Years later, I’m still thinking about it.”

Kon’s last work, 2006s “Paprika”, was an adaptation of a novel by Yasutaka Tsutsui, the author who had inspired the director for a long time. The story of a machine that allows users to enter other people’s dreams appears to be almost tailor-made to meet cons pet issues. But as with “Perfect Blue”, Kon has left his mark on the material, only kept the central premise and once again incorporated his love of cinema: a central figure whose dreams fluctuate between scenes from “Roman Holiday” and “Tarzan”. almost serves as a deputy for the director and even explains the film’s rules in a certain meta scene to the title protagonist.

Kon also worked to improve conditions in the anime industry. He was one of the founding members of the Japan Animation Creators Association, which is committed to better pay and working conditions for animators. He encouraged his animation colleagues to broaden their viewing habits beyond animation and compile a list of live action films that included classics like “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Jaws” and “Tokyo Story”.

In his last days, Kon was working on a film called “Dreaming Machine”, about a third of which is complete. His producer, Masao Maruyama, initially decided to finish the film based on Kons storyboards, but announced in 2018 that it would be put on hold indefinitely.

“I find it tragic that Kon died so quickly because I would have loved to see what his next films would look like,” says Solomon.

Despite his short life, Kon has left the world with a wealth of creative results. And as the posthumous Winsor McCay Award confirms, his legacy continues to be present in the animation community.

“They have these masterpieces of animation, and they all have something important to say, they all raise questions that we can never answer. It’s infinitely tempting, ”says Davisson.

