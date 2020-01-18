Memory of Simeon Apata, the military father of the murdered Nigerian singer Teni

The Nigerian musician Teniola Apata, better known as Teni the Entertainer, enjoys all of the recognition, fame and fortune that music offers.

Her “Case” and “Billionaire” songs encountered fertile thoughts and hearts like others. She is the 2018 headies ‘Beginners of the year2018 Best New Artiste at the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival and the most promising act at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards in 2018.

However, few people know Teni’s father Simeon Apata was a retired Brigadier General of the Nigerian Army. He was also a civil war veteran.

Apata’s legacy is that he has the Apata Memorial High School – 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria, a military-style elite boarding school.

The school is said to have about 1550 students and 150 teachers is considered one of the leading schools in the local government of Oshodi-Isolo and one of the best in the state of Lagos, which attracts protective magic from the Nigerian elite.

Those who know also say that the man faced armed robbers during his lifetime and killed some whose threatening acts in his area were causing concern. Even though he made sure that his area was a safe haven, it might have taken his life when he was Armed murder on January 8, 1995, His death stunned Lagos and left a vacuum in his house.

From this experience, Teni said that sheWait, song was from the incident and in memory of her father.

“Wait tells the love story between my mother and my father. I have this

Inspiration when my father died and my mother cried and wished he could have it

I stayed behind, ”she said.

The Apata Memorial Schools in Isolo, now managed by his three wives, are thriving and while Teni said she wanted to be a “billionaire” even though she didPapa no be Dangote or Adeleke,“People say it is surely an” Ajebutter “(refers to someone who has been spoiled too much) and not an” Ajepako “(Hustler).