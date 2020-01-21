Memory of Susan Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s first doctor, who coined the term “Kwashiokor” for malnutrition

Susan Ofori-Atta was Ghana’s first doctor.

A member of the respected Ofori Atta

Was also the first woman to get a university degree in Berlin. Englisch: emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art…7805 & lang = en

the West African nation and the fourth West African woman to do that

feat.

She was also the third West African woman to become a doctor after the Nigerians Agnes Yewande Savage (1929) and Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi (1938).

Susan was born in the Ghanaian city of Kyebi in 1971 to Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, the Okyenhene and commander-in-chief of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, and his wife Nana Akosua Duodu.

Susan’s journey to Ghana’s first doctor began in 1921 within the walls of St. Mary’s Convent Elmina in central Ghana, where she completed her primary education. She would then move to Achimota School around 1929 to complete her secondary education.

Supposedly one of the pioneers

Susan, the student of the Achimota School, was the student’s prefect in her finale

Years and took the Cambridge School Certificate. Then she studied midwife

at the Korle-Bu midwifery school, graduated in 1935.

Susan would then go to Scotland

further midwifery training. She returned to Gold Coast (now Ghana)

Studied midwife practice in Scotland at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sponsored by her father, Susan would

seek funding for their education at Edinburgh University Medical School and earned an MBChB

Graduated in 1947.

After Susan Ghana’s first doctor, she became a pediatrician in 1960. In the same year, she volunteered for the Congolese hospital, which was understaffed.

According to historical presentation

Susan was called “mmofra doctor” and literally meant pediatrician during

Her time in the Congolese hospital, Princess Marie Louise.

She would go and return later

Ghana will go to the Medical School of the University of Ghana, where she is said to be

Founding member of the pediatric department.

After some time at the university

Susan went to open her clinic.

A diplomat from the Royal College of

Obstetrician and Gynecology (1949) and the Royal College of Pediatrics and

Child health (1958).

Member of the 1969 constituency

Assembly that drafted the constitution for the second

Republic of Ghana, Susan was honored in 1974 by the University of Ghana

with an honorary doctorate for her groundbreaking childhood research

Malnutrition – “Kwashiorkor”,

A term that coined and that has become a medical term in the global community.

Susan is said to be active in …

the Catholic Church in Ghana, particularly the Accra diocese

where she, as an executive member of the Federation of Association of

Catholic Medical Doctors and a member of the Ghana Catholic Doctors

Association.

Susan was married to E. V. C. de

Graft-Johnson, an Accra-based lawyer and a close relative of Joseph W. S. de Graft-Johnson, Vice President of Ghana

1979 to 1981.

E.V.C. de Graft Johnson held a

One-man protest against a legal principle outside the Supreme Court

Building in the 1960s.

Susan Ofori-Atta’s older brother

was William Ofori-Atta, the Gold Coast politician and lawyer,

former foreign minister and one of the founding leaders of

the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) and one

Member of “The Big Six”.

The Big Six was the group of politicians

activists arrested by the British

Colonial government after 1948

Accra riots that start the fight to reach the Ghanas

Independence in 1957.

Susan’s other brother was Kofi Asante Ofori-Atta, a minister for local government in the government of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) of Kwame Nkrumah and later spokesman for the Parliament of Ghana. Her younger sister was Adeline Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of Ghana during the Second Republic, who gave birth to Ghana’s current president Nana Akufo-Addo.