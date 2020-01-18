Memory of the ex-con authors who helped shape Hollywood

Chester Morris and Wallace Beery in the 1930 film “The Big House”.

When you think of the heyday of Hollywood in the mid-20th century, what do you think about first? Probably an image of glamor or style, of famous movie stars and directors who have shaped the way generations thought about the movies.

But movie stars weren’t the only ones who made Hollywood what it was, and some of the other players in the industry have their own fascinating stories. At CrimeReads, Vince Keenan tells the story of two screenwriters, Robert Tasker and Ernest Booth. What did they have in common before their days when they wrote for studios? Both men had spent time in prison.

Keenan and his wife and writing partner Rosemarie Keenan are the authors of several mystery novels that play in Hollywood in the 1930s under the pseudonym Renee Patrick. They got to know the lives of Tasker and Booth when they researched their latest book, Screenplay for the scandal, which shows a figure with a biography similar to the two men.

As Keenan says, both men had a fascinating, if completely different, life. Booth has been detained for over a decade and has attempted daring escape. Tasker was a wealthy man, but chose a restaurant where, according to Keenan, “a pistol that was reported to be broken, unloaded, or both” was robbed.

Both men began to write while in San Quentin, and each began to write for the newspaper edited by H. L. Mencken American Mercury, Her writings became popular – which led to controversy. Finally, both men were prohibited from sending writings outside of the prison, and Mencken – whose writings led him to literary fame – intervened for them.

Both men wrote novels in prison. Tasker was released on parole in 1929 and eventually worked on MGM’s acclaimed 1930 film The big house; He worked on numerous films for the rest of his life before he died in 1944. Booth left prison in 1937 when his sentence had expired. He also found work as a screenwriter – but again violated the law after leaving the film industry. The lives of both men make for fascinating reading – exciting and sobering at the same time.

