Memory of the famous Ugandan mathematician who was killed under Idi Amin during pregnancy

It has been over three decades since the Ugandan armed forces’ regime in Uganda collapsed.

Nevertheless, many Ugandans still wake up disturbed and haunted by memories of his dictatorial rule.

On the evening of June 22, 1976, Bukenya’s body with bullet wounds to the neck was found on the bank of a river. She was 37, had just married and was seven months pregnant.

She would join a large list of others who had been coldly killed by the amine regime.

Several hundred thousand people are believed to have been killed by Amin during the eight-year regime, which has since been known for the wrong reasons.

He had come to power with good intentions, but over time he became drunk and began to abuse people, historians say.

Bukenya was at Makerere University during this time and had introduced many guidelines aimed at providing female students with a favorable environment for studying.

“As a sign of love for the girls and their education, she introduced safety lights in the Africa Hall and on the steps. She also provided the girls with hot water for bathing, ”Dr. recalled. Maria Musoke, director of the university library, in 2007.

It is said that their security lights should prevent government soldiers from “chasing female students.”

In order to promote the education of girls, especially in mathematics, she once took a job in a remote area.

“Nanziri (Bukenya) was a committed Catholic, very brave, brave and direct. She was a very good mathematician – one of the best teachers in this subject I met during my studies in the 1960s, ”recalled Rosemary Musisi Kobere, director at Makerere University.

Later events at the university would cause Bukenya’s death. It all started on March 5, 1976, when a university student, Paul Serwanga, was shot dead by an army captain who was interested in his (Serwangas) girlfriend.

The murder caused a massive protest on the streets of Kampala, where around 4,000 students and 3,000 residents of the city demanded the overthrow of Amin.

A week later, Esther Chesire, a Kenyan student at Makerere University who is believed to be the friend of the murdered Serwanga, was picked up by Amin’s security forces while she was waiting to fly to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

Chesire was never seen again, and many still believe that she was murdered because she probably witnessed her friend’s murder or was behind the protest that followed his death.

It was believed to be a relative of the then Vice President and later President of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi. Chesire’s disappearance caused tensions between Kenya and Uganda.

This forced the Amin government to open an investigation to investigate their disappearance and possible killing. At the same time, regime officials tried to shield the matter by insisting that Chesire never signed up to study at the university at the beginning of the semester, reports UG Pulse.

These officials tried to force Bukenya to say the same when she appeared before the commission, but she called her bluff and said that she was only telling the truth.

The truth was that Chesire registered at the beginning of the semester and even entered her hall’s registration book.

However, to say this meant that Amin’s regime would be charged with possible crimes against humanity, and since none of it would do so, agents from the Bukenya regime reportedly admitted to the Commission the day before they appeared.

“The university was so cold. Darkness hovered over us and most of us girls felt really orphaned that day. It was a terrible scene when two bodies – Nanziris and their babies – were lying in the main hall, ”recalled Musoke, who was a first-year student.

“I went to Masaka (now Rakai) in Kalisizo to bury Nanziri. Nanziri’s death caused excruciating pain – for her relatives and for all Ugandans and especially for women. She was part of the new generation of educated women who also supported other women in this area, ”added Rosemary Musisi Kobere.

“Ms. Bukenya was a woman of remarkable courage. In fact, what happened to her is one of the reasons I didn’t cry when Uganda’s genocide-bully, Idi Amin Dada, died. Anyone who bragged about fear of “nobody but God” has finally walked towards his creator, “writes George B. Seremba, author of the award-winning play Come Good Rain and a PhD student at the Samuel Beckett Center, TCD.