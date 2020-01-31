Memory of Wilma Rudolph, who was the first African American to win 3 gold medals in athletics

We cannot think of being acceptable to others until we have proven acceptable – Malcolm X

Wilma Rudolph was an American sprinter and the first American to win three gold medals in athletics at an Olympiad.

Rudolph was born on June 23, 1940 in St. Bethlehem, Tennessee, and was the 20th of 22 children in her father’s two marriages.

Rudolph was a sick child and was afflicted with double pneumonia, scarlet fever and polio as a child. Therefore, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica, she was only able to walk without orthopedic shoes at the age of 11.

Biography.com reported that Rudolph with braces on his left leg had overcome her disabilities with great willpower, determination and strength as well as with the help of physiotherapy and set the stage for the following story.

It was reported that Rudolph was amazed at the age of nine when she took off the braces and walked without them. “There really wasn’t much to do but dream,” she wrote in her autobiography in 1977.

Image source: Outside

Rudolph accepted her condition and tried to reverse it, as she could not think of being acceptable to others until she first proved herself to be acceptable. It took a few more years to move normally.

Rudolph was a sports lover and took part in basketball games in the summer after sixth grade.

She would soon be drafted into training with Ed Temple, the trainer at Tennessee State University.

“At the time, running was nothing more than pure joy for me,” she later wrote via Outside. “I loved the feeling of freedom … the fresh air, the feeling that the only person I really compete against is me. The other girls may not have taken it as seriously as I did, but I won and they weren’t. “

The “Skeeter” was called because of its exceptional ability on the route. Rudolph’s first Olympic event would be the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, Australia.

According to Biography.com, Rudolph, as the youngest member of the American athletics team, won a bronze medal in the 400 × 100 meter relay at the age of 16.

She also advanced to the semi-finals of the 200-meter race, but had to admit defeat for the final.

The bronze medal sparked an indescribable excitement and increased her desire for more fame. And four years later, at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome, Rudolph coined her name in the history of the games.

Rudolph won every race she participated in; The 100 meters, the 200 meters and with Barbara Jones, Martha Hudson and Lucinda Williams the 4 × 100 meter relay set another world record.

After their third gold viewers became ballistic, Outside reported. She was bullied by microphone-wielding reporters who called her the world’s fastest woman, the website said.

Rudolph took advantage of their newly discovered fame and was open about the injustices that African Americans and other minorities faced in the United States.

“To talk about Wilma Rudolph, you have to talk about Jim Crow, you have to talk about racism in America, you have to talk about poverty and gender,” said Louis Moore, professor of history at Grand Valley State University in Michigan and author of We Will Win the Day: The civil rights movement, the black athlete and the pursuit of equality. “When we tell Wilma’s story, it doesn’t just mean: ‘Well, she won, you can do that too. ‘It’s also about being open and real about why so many people struggle with such backgrounds – backgrounds with which this nation was created, Jim Crow and forced poverty. “

Rudolph retired at age 22 in 1962 to spend time with her family. She died of brain cancer in 1994 at the age of 54.

Called one of the fastest athletics women to be a source of inspiration for generations of athletes, Rudolph once said: “Winning is great, but if you really want to do something in life, the secret is to learn how to lose. Nobody stays unbeaten all the time. If you progress and win again after a crushing defeat, one day you will become a champion. ”

In 2004, the United States Postal Service awarded the Olympic champion a 23 cent stamp.