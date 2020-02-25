memphis-attorney,-political-adviser-james-s.-gilliland-dies-at-86

Close

Immediately after a decadeslong job influencing political and social modify, each locally and nationally, Memphis lawyer James S. Gilliland died Monday. He was 86.

Gilliland begun his career as a prosecutor in the United States Navy, then as chief protection counsel for the Navy-Marine General Courtroom Martial program for the Much East immediately after graduating from Vanderbilt University Law Faculty in 1957.

When he returned to Memphis, Gilliland joined the Glankler Brown law agency, where by he later became a spouse. He used the next couple decades gathering awards and recognition from plenty of nonprofits and specialist organizations for his perform to force Memphis and Shelby County to grow to be more progressive and inclusive.

In that time he also gave a young Jim Strickland his to start with position.

“Jim Gilliland was first my employer, but speedily grew to become a mentor and an inspiration for 30 years,” the mayor explained. “He was a great example of a law firm who took leave from his private observe to serve this city and our nation. Throughout my initially phrase as mayor, he presented me with important tips a lot of situations when we were confronted with tricky scenarios. I will miss his friendship and his counsel.”

In 1991, Gilliland served as the co-chair of the changeover crew for then newly elected Mayor Willie Herenton.

At the time, Gilliland and Herenton had been acquaintances who crossed paths only a few situations a calendar year. 1 of all those events was the once-a-year Christmas social gathering thrown by cotton tycoon William Dunavant, Herenton stated.

But immediately after Herenton’s election, split mostly along racial traces, Gilliland was brought on to aid select the ideal persons to do the job less than Herenton’s administration to test to reunite the city underneath its new mayor “in a spirit of harmony and cooperation,” Herenton stated.

“Jim was a visionary,” mentioned Herenton, who said he spoke to Gilliland about one particular month ago and explained the two experienced prepared to meet up with for lunch but under no circumstances bought the prospect. “He saw the need to have for us to function together.”

Right after that task was done, Gilliland remaining Memphis in 1993 to work in Washington, D.C., as general counsel to the Department of Agriculture in the Clinton administration.

“Jim Gilliland was an very near lifelong friend and I’m deeply saddened by his dying,” previous Vice President Al Gore claimed in a statement to The Professional Attraction.

“In addition to being a highly valued confidant, Jim experienced an astute authorized mind and was an perfect suit as main authorized counsel in the Division of Agriculture. Along with his spouse Lucia, Jim remained a close adviser to me in the White House and during both of those of my campaigns for President. I will by no means fail to remember Jim’s kindness, thoughtfulness, and intelligence. Above all, he was a terrific person and a correct mate. I will overlook him enormously.​”

Again in Memphis, Gilliland’s dedication to inclusion was unwavering, according to Gale Jones Carson of Memphis Mild, Gasoline & Water. Carson stated she knew Gilliland for yrs after building a close friendship with his wife when they had been both appointed to the Tennessee Arts Fee board by previous Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Clarification: This tale has been up to date to make clear the character of Gilliland and Carson’s romance to former Gov. Bredesen.

Carson reported as lately as past yr, she remembers Gilliland earning an exertion to recruit far more girls to the board of the Wolf River Conservancy to make positive different voices could be listened to.

“He considered in equality,” Carson stated. “He thought in Memphis transferring ahead. He thought in us currently being a melting pot. … For Memphis, Shelby County and the point out as nicely, he went outside of looking for people who looked like him.”

Even whilst creating a job brimming with accomplishment, his wife, Lucia Gilliland, mentioned he was a relatives gentleman, using his family and friends on recurrent fishing excursions to Arkansas.

“He was devoted to his relatives, his buddies, the outside and the very well-currently being of Memphis,” she said.

Gilliland leaves powering his wife three young children, James Gilliland Jr., Elizabeth Gilliland and Katherine Connell and eight grandchildren. Visitation will be three-six p.m. Sunday at the College Club of Memphis. A non-public burial will stick to at a later on day. In lieu of flowers, the household requests that donations be built to the Overton Park Conservancy or the organization of one’s selection.

Desiree Stennett addresses financial development and business enterprise at The Business Charm. She can be arrived at at [email protected], 901-529-2738 or on Twitter: @desi_stennett.

Go through or Share this tale: https://www.commercialappeal.com/tale/cash/company/advancement/2020/02/24/james-jim-gilliland-memphis-attorney-dies-86/4859386002/