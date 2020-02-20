[Memphis basketball’s time described by close calls]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[memphis-basketball’s-time-described-by-close-calls]



By
Drew Hill


Current: February 20, 2020 3: 30 PM CT |
Posted: February 20, 2020 3: 29 PM CT

<strong>Connecticut’s James Bouknight (2) is fouled by Memphis’ Alex Lomax (2) as he goes up for a basket during a game on Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.</strong> (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/24980/1200″ data-largeheight=”823″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/24980_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Connecticut’s James Bouknight (2) is fouled by Memphis’ Alex Lomax (2) as he goes up for a basket throughout a game on Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn.</strong> (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p><div class='code-block code-block-3' style='margin: 8px auto; text-align: center; display: block; clear: both;'> <script type= atOptions = { 'key' : '572fd735b83304eb861354d6f773f357', 'format' : 'iframe', 'height' : 250, 'width' : 300, 'params' : {} }; document.write('');

Memphis basketball
Treasured Achiuwa
James Wiseman
Alex Lomax
DJ Jeffries

Drew Hill

Drew Hill

Drew Hill handles Memphis Tigers basketball and is an AP Top 25 voter. He’s worked all over the South composing about faculty athletics right before landing in Memphis.

Segment E-mail

Indicator up to get the hottest posts from the Sports activities area.

  1. one.

    Cigar bar programs two-tale humidor, efficiency place with Downtown financial loan




  2. two.

    Calkins: Ripping Penny Hardaway for this period is not ‘hilarious’ — it’s dumb




  3. 3.

    Senator suggests of course to ammo tax split, no on female hygiene goods




  4. four.

    Calkins: Only loss of life could hold her from Memphis basketball




  5. five.

    Nurses want to do their jobs without the need of medical professional oversight