Memphis Bleek tells a wild story about JAY-Z’s cash supply

Roc-A-Fella Records opened its doors in the mid-1990s under the watchful eyes of JAY-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. In the beginning, Jay was the star of his own label. However, when the label expanded, Memphis Bleek – a neighbor of Marcy Projects – was one of the first additions to the label. The story between JAY and Bleek is long and uninterrupted after they first aired together on “Coming Of Age” for Carter’s debut “Reasonable Doubt”. The song reflected the dynamics of her big brother / little brother, on the street and in hip-hop. In a recent interview with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. for Drink Champs Bleek discusses a bar from Jay’s single “Imaginary Player”. 1, tells of Jay-Z’s wealth even before he got superstar status.

Deep into the interview (2:03:00) N.O.R.E. (who eventually signed with Roc-A-Fella in the 2000s) easily remembers the lyrics. “A HOV record says that he got a manicure.” Memphis Bleek replies: “Oh yes: ‘If you don’t have a plane, change your plane. ‘I’m still trying to find out which airline he was on. I don’t know which airline he was with since my airline has no manicure! And I flew American, United, Delta First Class. Hov has this bread man. I told you he got the bread. ‘

Bleek continues: “Now listen, Hov is different. Like no bullsh * t. Do you know how many people look up to athletes, movie stars and certain people if they are role models? I tell you, darling, it was one day in the crèche, in the duke, and Hov left town. “Noreaga asks about the house that Bleek confirms is the nickname for the 560 State Street address in Brooklyn, now near the Barclays Center. Jay called up the address in the lyrics, including the 2009 top chart “Empire State Of Mind”. Memph went on to say that the young protege, while disregarding Jay’s order not to bring women over, asked for some money. He admits that he was a bankrupt boy at the time and continues, “I say Hov, I’m done. I need $ 100.” (JAY-Z said), “Aight. Listen. Go to my room in my bedside table. There are hundreds in my top drawer. Yo Bleek; I know how much money I have, so take a hundred. That’s it. ‘”

Memphis rolls on and stages the scene as he walks to JAY-Z’s room at his famous Brooklyn hideaway. “So I thought, ‘Aight, cool. No problem. I go upstairs to the bedside table, take a hundred. I open the drawer (and see) a whole stack of hundreds. Only an entire drawer is full of hundreds. So I think: damn it, why the hell are you asking for a hundred? What’s wrong with you my darling “Let me take a hundred dollar bill with me because I don’t want smoke. I don’t want this to look like” Bleek (is) a thief “. You know what I mean? I’m not that crazy. I take it’s better to steal it than to steal it, so I’ll take a hundred.

Bleek remembers that he was curious after taking the C-note. For the Drink Champs crew, Memphis ends its story. “So I’m downstairs chilling with the shorties and suddenly I think,” Check the other drawers. “So I go up and check. Hundreds. (Opens the next drawer) Hundreds. (Opens the next drawer) Fifties. Each drawer stacked up. Hundreds and fifties. Then you come to the drawer that was just twenty. And it was like ‘Bleek again. Why did you ask for a hundred? “Ni ** a, five hundred. You needed that. Something like that! “Boy, I was sick.”

Finally, Malik Cox remembers the argument with his mother because he spent time with JAY-Z and others. Despite her family struggles, a young Memphis Bleek knew that Jay was meant for size. And he really wanted to be there. “And that day I knew I had to get in. Whatever you do, I have to get in!” Yo, my mothers. I was punished for being with Hov and them. “What are you doing around them?” You are grown men! You shouldn’t be over there! Get into the crib! “I said,” I don’t give a shit. I’ll take an ass whoopin. I’m learning the sauce. “I still don’t have the drawers full of hundreds and fifties. I still don’t know what they did.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Memphis Bleek describes his role as a brand manager for D’usse. The Brooklyn, New Yorker explains the move to Miami. He also describes the missed recording session that pushed a former label colleague, Amil, off the label.