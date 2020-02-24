Memphis Grizzlies ahead Jaren Jackson Jr was out for two months with a sprained knee | NBA News

Memphis Grizzlies ahead Jaren Jackson Jr will be out of play for a still left knee injury for at the very least two months, the staff said Sunday.

Jackson still left Friday’s 117-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the next quarter immediately after an uncomfortable fall while trying to play a shot.



2: 18



Highlights of the Memphis Grizzlies excursion to Los Angeles Lakers in 7 days 18 of the NBA



Jackson, 20, ranks 2nd in the crew with 16.nine points for every sport in his second NBA time. He is also averaging four.7 rebounds, one.six blocked photographs and one.four assists in 54 online games (all starts off) and shoots 39.7 % from a three-stage range.

The No. four general decide on in the 2018 NBA Draft of Michigan State, Jackson averaged 13.eight points and 4.seven rebounds in 58 online games (56 starts) as a rookie in 2018-19.

The crew said Jackson will be reevaluated in two weeks, which means he will skip a minimum amount of eight game titles.

