Memphis hospitals unite, pledge to work jointly to combat coronavirus

To our neighborhood:

As the leaders of our regionís four most important healthcare techniques, we deliver this information of solidarity and perseverance to approaching the fight versus the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all in this jointly. Everybody has a job to enjoy.

The COVID-19 pandemic is international in scope but its impact is quite personalized, extending to every individual and family in our community.

Hospitals are on the entrance lines. The bigger Memphis region is fortuitous to have a sturdy and superior-top quality health care infrastructure. Baptist, Methodist, Regional Just one and Saint Francis are exceptionally capable institutions and our mission stays the very same as generally: to defend and enrich the perfectly-getting of this community we all appreciate. We will meet this instant.

Meeting this moment demands the close partnership of national, point out and regional entities to be certain we have the assets necessary to satisfy the envisioned boost of circumstances in our hospitals.

It has become the highest national precedence to put together the healthcare system for what could be an unprecedented rise of individuals in our amenities. An incredible nationwide general public-private sector energy is now mobilized to supply hospitals like ours with extra means, these kinds of as personalized protecting tools (PPE), screening kits, ventilators and other significant materials. Remember to know that we are in consistent make contact with with governing administration agencies at all stages to be positive they know our entrance-line fears and wants.

Meeting this moment calls for each hospital to consider robust action to put together.

When the variety of scenarios in our location is perfectly down below other parts of the region, we know that ideal motion is essential now to be ready. This features:

Continuing to protected more COVID-19 tests kits as a result of a number of avenues, such as general public sector companies, private-sector sellers and for some of us creating our possess in-dwelling testing ability.

Conserving critically desired materials like individual protective products (masks, gloves, etc.).

Suspending non-urgent, medically needless elective procedures to cost-free up house, staff and devices to emphasis on COVID-19 remedy.

Modifying customer access to our services to maintain individuals, caregivers and the community harmless.

Screening any person who enters our amenities, which includes our personnel and suppliers.

Conference this minute involves each and every member of the neighborhood to do their section.

Confronting this obstacle is everyoneís accountability. We each individual have a job to participate in, which incorporates:

Adhering to all assistance on social distancing and demanding cleanliness.

Intently checking oneself and liked types for signs.

Comprehending that COVID-19 tests is only ideal for these showing symptoms at this time.

Preventing likely to any of our hospitals at the initially signal of signs. Instead, connect with your health practitioner for an preliminary cellphone consultation. If you do not have a key treatment physician, only contact any of us and we will have just one assigned.

Knowledge that the choice of hospitals to postpone non-urgent, medically needless elective surgical procedures is in accordance with CDC tips and is in the best interest of the collective wellness of the neighborhood.

Adhering to the visitation guidelines of the hospital.

Be sure to know that we are performing all over the clock to put together for the worries forward to protect our team and patients and care for the group. We keep on to get the job done incredibly carefully with regional, state and countrywide associates to guarantee that we are very best positioned for what is to come.

We thank our doctors, nurses and medical treatment team associates who work in our hospitals each individual working day. These adult men and girls are heroes in each and every feeling of the phrase. The coming months and months will involve just about every little bit of their strength, persistence and stamina, and we talk to absolutely everyone to guidance our health care workers in any way you can.

Make sure you know we are up to the problem and well prepared to care for this group. We really encourage everyone to remain vigilant and positive, and to hold up with the most up-to-date information on our web-sites.

Keep safe and sound and God bless,

Reginald Coopwood, MD

President & CEO

Regional A single Wellness

Sally Deitch

Group CEO

Memphis Marketplace CEO

Saint Francis-Memphis CEO

Jason Little

President & CEO

Baptist Memorial Wellness Treatment

Michael Ugwueke

President & CEO

Methodist Le Bonheur Health care