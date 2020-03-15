Memphis’ second COVID-19 situation is medical center worker

Editor’s note: Thanks to the major general public wellness implications affiliated with COVID-19, The Daily Memphian is earning our coronavirus protection accessible to all viewers — no subscription required.

With the verified cases of COVID-19 remaining at two in Shelby County, Methodist Le Bonheur Health care has determined that one of their workers was among the people who contracted the novel coronavirus.

“We have realized that a Le Bonheur Children’s employee was uncovered to COVID-19 from the very first verified circumstance in Shelby County. This was the next case by now introduced by the Shelby County Well being Office,” communications expert Sarah Farley wrote in a Saturday launch.

“When the staff formulated indications, we immediately reported the facts to the Shelby County and Condition of Tennessee Departments of Overall health and questioned them to test our staff for COVID-19. The worker was presently in quarantine at residence.”

An employee at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare was exposed to the novel coronavirus by an specific who was the initial verified case in Shelby County, the clinic technique suggests. (Day-to-day Memphian file)

The Tennessee Section of Health has verified the quantity of good cases of COVID-19 in the condition has risen to 32, as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Methodist Le Bonheur has notified all people, spouse and children customers and staff who were in shut get hold of with the personnel who tested good for the virus, Farley suggests, and is functioning with the Shelby County Health and fitness Office to follow up with those people individuals.

In accordance with the protocol Methodist Le Bonheur applied to deal with COVID-19, the corporation will proceed to limit accessibility details in the course of their healthcare facility system and display site visitors.

