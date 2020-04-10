Men and Women Are Very Split about Whether They Choose Trump or Biden, New Polling Event

More women would rather see former Vice President Joe Biden elected in the 2020 election than President Donald Trump, according to data from the CNN / SSRS poll released Thursday.

The women surveyed strongly gave Biden their political support with 62 percent saying they would vote for Biden if elections were held today. Trump is 30 points behind with 32 percent.

Men chose Trump to continue his second term as president even though the margins are closer. While 51 percent of the men surveyed supported Trump, 44 percent gave support to Biden – a difference of only 7 percent.

Overall, polls show that Biden is leading Trump. Biden received 53 percent support from those surveyed, leaving Trump with 42 percent of the voters surveyed likely to vote for him.

Newsweek contacted the SSRS research company and Biden’s campaign to comment.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden led substantially over President Donald Trump in the poll data released Thursday, with more women supporting Biden than men.

Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty

While Trump has 50 percent voter support as far as the economy as a whole, Biden is just behind the president with four percentage points with 46 percent.

However, Biden came out before Trump on health care issues and the response to the corona virus.

While Trump’s health care policy collected it 39 percent in the survey, 57 percent of those surveyed thought Biden would do a better job of dealing with national health care issues. Most registered voters surveyed said they would trust Biden to handle the coronavirus crisis, with 52 percent of those surveyed giving Biden a nod. Trump’s response is valued at 43 percent.

This year’s electoral process has been thrown into chaos by a coronavirus pandemic with several countries delaying their presidential elections to avoid spreading the virus by the public.

Trump, however, has attacked Biden’s past record of health problems. In March, Trump referred to Biden’s response to the swine flu outbreak that occurred in 2009 while Biden served in the Obama administration, “one of the worst on record.”

“In the past, Joe Biden has shown terrible appraisals and an inability to deal with public health problems,” read the March statement from Trump’s campaign. “Obama’s White House must openly apologize and cleanse Biden when his irresponsible remarks caused panic during the swine flu outbreak in 2009.”

Biden said in April 2009 that he would avoid traveling in confined spaces, such as airplanes, because “when one person sneezes, he goes everywhere through an airplane.”

“If you are in the middle of the field and someone sneezes, that’s one thing; if you’re in a closed airplane or a closed container or a closed car or closed classroom, that’s a different thing,” Biden added.

At the time, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano told MSNBC that if Biden “could say that again he would say if [people] felt sick, they should stay away from public transportation or limited space because that was indeed the advice we gave.”