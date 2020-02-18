[‘men-need-to-not-be-legislating-what-females-do-with-their-bodies’:-in-retort-to-abortion-ban,-alabama-lawmaker-phone-calls-for-obligatory-vasectomies]

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama lawmaker fed up with her colleagues’ makes an attempt to outlaw abortion has submitted laws to call for all guys more than 50 to get vasectomies.

Democratic Rep. Rolanda Hollis stated Friday that she launched the monthly bill to mail “the message that males must not be legislating what girls do with their bodies.”

Alabama lawmakers past 12 months authorised a ban on abortion unless of course the woman’s everyday living was in threat. A federal judge blocked the law from using influence although a lawful problem plays out in court docket.

“12 months after year the majority celebration continues to introduce new legislation that attempts to dictate a woman’s system and her reproductive legal rights. We really should see this as the exact outrageous overstep in authority,” the Birmingham lawmaker wrote in a statement texted to The Linked Push.

Hollis mentioned that doctors, and not legislators, are the ones to be consulted above surgical treatment, medicines and generating the “extremely complicated choices” related to particular reproductive legal rights.

Alabama was a single of numerous states that last 12 months attempted to enact new abortion restrictions in the hopes of having the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 final decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Hollis’ invoice implies the condition have to have a guy to get a vasectomy within a single thirty day period of turning 50 or right after the delivery of his third baby. The U.S. Supreme Courtroom has ruled that compelled sterilization is unconstitutional.