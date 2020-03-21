Men’s hockey worlds cancelled thanks to COVID-19 pandemic

The International Ice Hockey Federation introduced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020 globe championship because of to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is a severe fact to face for the intercontinental ice hockey spouse and children, but a person that we will have to take,” explained IIHF president René Fasel. “The coronavirus is a world difficulty and necessitates significant endeavours by federal government bodies to overcome its unfold.

The once-a-year party routinely options NHL gamers from teams not competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“The IIHF ought to do all it can to support this fight. We have to established sport aside for now and guidance equally the govt bodies and the ice hockey spouse and children,” Fasel reported.

Participating groups had been due to arrive in Switzerland in May for the IIHF once-a-year congress. The IIHF said that congress is postponed right up until additional recognize.

The IIHF also stated there are “clearly no choices to relocate the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Globe Championship to one more state.”

“The opportunity circumstance of a postponement of the Earth Championship in Switzerland to another calendar year is a subject that have to be reviewed within just the congress provided the point that the host nations around the world for the forthcoming IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship are mounted until Yr 2025,” the launch said. “Consequently, such a decision will not be forthcoming until finally congress is following in session.”

Canada gained silver medal in 2019

Two months in the past, the IIHF cancelled the 10-nation women’s planet tournament scheduled for March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., due to the fact of considerations around the unfold of the virus.

It confident Canada the 2021 tourney would be held in Nova Scotia, even though Russia was scheduled to host it next calendar year.

The Canadian guys settled for their 2nd world silver medal in three several years on Could 26, 2019, shedding 3-1 to Finland, which received its first title considering that 2011. Russia beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a shootout for bronze.

Recent medallists

2019 — Finland, Canada, Russia

2018 — Sweden, Switzerland, U.S.

2017 — Sweden, Canada, Russia

2016 — Canada, Finland, Russia

2015 — Canada, Russia, U.S.

Finland iced an unheralded roster that showcased only two gamers who used any time in the NHL during the 2018-19 year. Finland opened its match by handing the Canadians their only decline of the preliminary spherical and eventually finished 2nd in the Group A standings driving Canada.

Canada is the only workforce to have achieved the semifinal at the planet championship for the final 5 straight several years. The Canadians won gold in 2015 and 2016 and silver in 2017 before finishing fourth in 2018.