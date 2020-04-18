Mental changes and behavioral changes are effective for remote work

Editor’s note: The industry conversation is a multi-part series by News18.com in which the industry talks about the impact of the coronavirus epidemic and the challenges posed by the closure of COVID, as well as possible solutions and measures to achieve it. The economy is back in the fastest time.

The future of work has long been defended remotely. And all of a sudden, we all had to accept it without warning. The current COVID disease keeps us indoors and disappears with unimaginable anger. This means that even companies that have not previously employed employees are forced to do so out of necessity. While working from home may be great for some people – especially personal businesses such as writers and programmers – not everyone has a cup of tea. This is because there are many weaknesses in it. For starters, you’re prone to distractions, a bit of loneliness, and a lack of motivation. Regular communication gaps are not uncommon. And if you work with a team, there’s a lot more chaos. Stability and lag between team members can lead to system misuse. Ensuring everyone on the team is on the same page while working remotely can be a challenge in itself. Creating the right environment for remote work, creating specific routines, and making small changes in how you communicate can all be said to be the most negative of these problems.

There is no room for brevity

Remote work can easily open doors to abuse communication. That’s why, over and over again, we tend to keep our messages brief when communicating with our team. You may believe that you have conveyed your opinion – but your colleagues can spend a lot of time and effort trying to interpret what they are saying. So, how do you make communication softer and easier? For starters, be as clear and precise as possible while communicating with your remote colleagues. Do not assume that they are able to read the lines. Ask yourself: Do they understand the point I’m trying to make? Or, does it lead to more questions? If so, what are these questions and how can I be clearer?

It’s always best to communicate too much because it helps reduce the second guess and saves a lot of time. Project management? Document each step and share it with your team so that everyone is on the same page. A colleague’s advice on how to set up a commercial VPN? Explain with pictures at each step. Nothing can affect face-to-face communication, because you can also evaluate nonverbal cues. But with more clarity about text messages, you can do your best to fill the communication gaps caused by the lack of face-to-face meetings.

Find ways for people to express themselves

When there is a lot of written communication in your team, unlike when you work in a real office, it becomes difficult to convey the goal and the emotions. Shoot a short message to your co-worker – I don’t think the design idea works. Let’s try something else – we could easily have shown that it shows strong opposition, even if you didn’t mean it that way. Also, many employees may express their views openly for fear of misunderstanding.

So, how do you encourage your team to talk while working remotely? What can you do to alleviate the fear of misunderstanding? Interestingly, the product management team at Zapier came up with a pretty good idea. They agreed on a “safe word” for Slack to show off whenever they felt bad about a project. And it was a pomegranate emoji. This is a coincidence, but it does not work well. No one feels worried if their point of view is interpreted correctly. Similarly, you can think of interesting ways to encourage your team members to talk.

Do not abuse tracking

The thing about remote work is that there are so many channels – email, text, phone, gun and more – you can use power to work with your colleagues. This can be a blessing as well as a curse. In many teams, it can happen that you keep track of your co-workers in multiple channels. This is nothing but a relentless abuse of digital media. It is not uncommon for a person to feel stressed and anxious when he or she constantly wants to update you.

While technology has made communication possible, respecting each other’s time and place is very important. Decide on another person’s schedule so that there is a certain amount of time you can wait to follow up. Make sure the channel used to track what the receiver is comfortable with. Also, never send the same message on multiple channels.

The most common fight against remote work is the inability to turn off the power. This is something that can have a serious impact on your health in the long run. According to the United Nations, 41% of remote workers reported high levels of stress, compared with only 25% of office workers.

Create communication norms

As the saying goes, man is a creature of habit. When everything is predictable, we prefer it. The second conjecture causes us anxiety and worry. The same is true of work. When there is a specific set of communication / collaboration protocols and rules that are constantly followed in a team, everyone feels less stressed. And having this instruction for homework teams can be an actor. Ideally, you want teams to be clear about the following:

time What is the standard waiting time before tracking?

● When should you use Slack, Whatsapp, Phone and Email and when not?

What communication platform do you use to discuss feedback on a project?

. Tips on areas of time for communication, writing style and tone.

This removes a lot of speculation and helps team members to be more confident and confident in their day.

According to a study at a Canadian workplace, when employees were asked what their managers could do to improve interaction, 58% said “recognition”.

Find ways to celebrate team victory

Remote work involves a lot of emails, you receive status updates via Slack, and you follow up on the phone within a deadline. So much so that we haven’t used the important aspects of team building. Recognize employees and employee morale. But, why is this important? According to a study at a Canadian workplace, when employees were asked what their managers could do to improve interaction, 58% said “recognition”.

It is always easier to accept and reward the efforts of the person you are with. Join the office quickly and read the compliments. Or you can even have 1: 1 face-to-face meetings to reward employees.

But, when working remotely, as much as communication is clear, it is essential to create a space for employees to know. Have a regular virtual meeting where you can talk about everyone’s achievements. You can have a virtual birthday party. You can also give employees electronic certificates or shout in internal newsletters. In the case of monetary rewards, gift cards are a good idea – but check out what the recipient is actually using.

Isolation, loneliness, and distractions from remote work are inevitable. However, we can change this by making adjustments to our daily tasks, and learning to use different communication and human management techniques. That way, working from home can be really fun.

Structure up to date

Remote work has a big impact on your daily work. You don’t have an office to go to, no colleagues to look forward to, and no reason to dress smart. You tend to wake up late, log in during the day, and finally, continue to work until the end of the hour to get past the usual routine. And according to buffer research, the most common fight against remote work is the inability to connect to electricity. This is something that can have a serious impact on your health in the long run. According to the United Nations, 41% of remote workers reported high levels of stress, compared with only 25% of office workers.

So, how can you deal with this disorder in your daily life? It helps if you can regulate your brain to think that you are going to a real office every day – wake up on time and get ready just like you want to get ready for work. And to strengthen this mindset – invest in a specific work area. It’s easy to bring up-to-date structure when you know when you’re most visited. For example, if you are a morning person, a gap of 8-4 or 9-5 would be ideal, as a result of which you can tend to do your homework. At the same time, if there is dependence on other team members, make sure you set up shared work hours so that everyone is comfortable.

Most importantly, make sure your work area is optimized to improve productivity. Adequate lighting is a must. Make sure the laptop / desktop screen is the length of an arm to prevent stress on your eyes. Get up from your chair every 15-20 minutes, take a short walk, and commit to basic movements.

About the author:

Niraj Ranjan Rout is the founder and CEO of Hiver, a technology company that specializes in corporate collaboration software.

Disclaimer: The comments made here are personal

.