[Mentorship, accountability necessary ingredients for success | Opinion]

The companies that are making the greatest leaps in diversity and inclusion are holding leadership accountable.

More than 15 years ago I attended my first sales conference. The sales training organization hosted team members from all over the globe. But what I remember most is seeing a line outside the men’s restroom.

Today I oversee commercial sales for Dell Technologies in the Southeast.

My 30 years of information technology sales experience has provided me with important lessons for how to succeed, particularly as a woman of color.

Mentorship is key

Throughout my career, there were people who supported me at key moments. Early on when a senior position opened up, my manager told me, “You never know how marketable you are until you update your resume.” I got the job. Countless others supported me in ways big and small to help me get to where I am today.

Still, I had to be a trailblazer as the first African-American woman in my position. I felt pressure because I knew I was laying the foundation for others to follow — and that my work could be judged differently. I learned to develop strategies that made people look past my gender and color by focusing on the data.

An important part of my success was having more than one mentor. Everyone should have an ally who can relate to bigger, intangible issues. I believe women need female mentors who understand and have experienced the same gendered biases. Yet I also sought male allies and mentors who helped me navigate the corporate ladder.

Accountability leads to real change

Having diverse workforce is not only the right thing to do, it also leads to better innovation and business results. Accordingly, many companies have developed initiatives to support women and other minorities. However, multiple studies have shown these women’s initiatives do not always effectively reach women of color.

Until there is true accountability for senior management, companies are going to keep getting the same results. It is not enough to simply raise awareness of disparities. The companies that are making the greatest leaps in diversity and inclusion are holding leadership accountable. For example, Dell recently announced that by 2030, 50% of its global workforce and 40% of its global leaders will be those who identify as women, 25% of its U.S. workforce will be African-American and Latino minorities, and 15% of its U.S. leaders will be African-American and Latino minorities.

Lead by example

In the same way that mentorship is important to nurturing talent, so is setting a model of leadership. As I rose in the ranks, I looked at what I admired in good managers and what I didn’t. I never ask my team to do something I’m not willing to do myself, and I am very transparent. People don’t care how much you know until you show how much you care.

When I look back over the last 10 years, I realize how much of my time was spent helping my employees grow and develop.

I can’t help but smile when I go to technology conferences today and face a line at the women’s room. I also am glad to see groups of professional women coming together to empower one another as in the Advancing Women in Nashville event, before which I will be sharing my experience Wednesday, Feb. 19. It’s an old lesson, but the most important thing we can all do is look outside ourselves and be willing to walk in someone else’s shoes.

Jackie McKinley is the vice president of sales for the Southeast region of Dell Technologies.

