Savory roast beef

portions: 8

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 1/2 hours

INGREDIENTS

1 (2 to 2 1/2-pound) roast beef without a cup of chuck

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 (14-ounce) can lower low-sodium beef broth

1 cup of dry red wine

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

3 cups of frozen vegetable mix

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme, plus sprigs for garnish

Coat soup pot with cooking spray; heat to medium. Place roast in pot; evenly brown. Drain drip off; Season with salt and pepper. Add stock, wine and garlic to the pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover well and simmer for 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours or until the meat is tender. Remove roast; stay warm. Shed fat from broth and throw away; bring broth to the boil. Reduce to average; cook for 5 minutes. Add frozen vegetables pot; bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and cook, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables are soft and the liquid is slightly reduced. Stir in the chopped thyme. Season with extra salt as desired. Cut the meat into slices and serve with sauce and vegetables.

Per portion: 241 calories, 25 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat (40 percent calories from fat), 4 grams of saturated fat, 7 grams of carbohydrates, 78 milligrams of cholesterol, 206 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 0.5.

Cheeseburger Macaroni

portions: 6

Preparation time: less than 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 10 minutes, plus macaroni

INGREDIENTS

6 grams of small elbow macaroni

1/2 pound of lean ground beef

1/2 pound of ground turkey fillet

1 medium onion, minced

2 (14 1/2 ounce) tins of Italian stewed tomatoes with liquid

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1 cup grated 50% slightly sharp cheddar cheese

Cook macaroni according to the instructions, but without using oil; drain out. Cook beef, turkey and onion in a large non-stick frying pan on medium for 5 or 6 minutes or until no longer pink; drain well and pat with kitchen paper. Spoon back in a frying pan and add tomatoes with liquid, ketchup, cayenne pepper and salt; Mix well. Cook for 4 minutes or until fully heated. Stir in it cooked macaroni. Sprinkle with cheese and serve immediately.

Per portion: 321 calories, 25 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat (27 percent calories from fat), 4.1 grams of saturated fat, 33 grams of carbohydrates, 53 milligrams of cholesterol, 698 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 2.

Chicken thighs of pomegranate and lime

portions: 8

Preparation time: 15 minutes; marinating time: 2 hours to a night

Cooking time: For chicken: 30 to 40 minutes; For glaze: 20 to 25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the chicken:

2 cups of regular Greek yogurt

1 cup of pomegranate juice

1 teaspoon coarse salt

2 teaspoons of garlic powder

8 chicken thighs with bone on the skin

Pomegranate Arils (seeds) for garnish (optional)

For the glaze:

4 cups pomegranate juice

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

Marinating chicken, combine the yogurt, 1 cup of pomegranate juice, salt and garlic powder in a large bowl. Add the chicken; turn to jacket. Cover; cool 2 hours to one night, run several times.

To prepare the glaze: Beat 4 cups of pomegranate juice, sugar, lime juice, honey and mustard in a medium saucepan; bring to a boil. Let it simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes or until thick. Remove glaze from heat and set aside.

Preheat the oven up to 400 degrees. Heat a non-stick hob on medium high. Cover the pan with cooking spray just before you put chicken on it. Remove chicken from the marinade; allow the excess liquid to drain off before placing 4 thighs skin down on the pan; discard the marinade. Leave chicken behind in place for 1 minute to scorch the skin and create darker grill marks. Turn chicken; cook another 1 minute; put it in a large, parchment-lined rimmed baking pan. Repeat with remaining thighs. Bake the chicken for about 30-40 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Spoon a generous amount of glaze over the chicken and garnish with pomegranate seeds, if desired. Serve immediately.

Per portion: 368 calories, 18 grams of protein, 12 grams of fat (28 percent calories from fat), 3.1 grams of saturated fat, 48 grams of carbohydrates, 101 milligrams of cholesterol, 481 milligrams of sodium, no fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 3.

Tuna-mushroom melt sandwiches

In a small bowl Combine 1 (6-ounce) can of drained white tuna with water, 1/4 cup chopped celery and 2 tablespoons low-fat mayonnaise; stir until mixed. Put aside. Heat in a large frying pan with non-stick coating 1 teaspoon of olive oil on medium. Add 4 medium portobello mushroom caps (6 grams in total), gill side up with stems removed; cover and cook for 4 minutes. Discover and turn around, then cover again and cook for 3 minutes or until soft. Turn mushrooms; divide the tuna mixture over the mushrooms and cover each with 1 slice of lean American cheese. Cover and cook for 2 minutes or until the cheese melts. Place each mushroom on 1 slice of toasted wholemeal bread.

Sicilian pasta

Cook 8 grams bowtie pasta according to directions; drain out. Meanwhile, in a large non-stick frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil on medium. Add 1 small eggplant (diced, about 3 cups), 1 medium red bell pepper (cut into strips) and 1 medium onion (cut into segments); boil and stir 10 minutes or until soft. Add 1 (26 ounce) pot of red pasta sauce with mushrooms and ripe olives; simmer 10 minutes. Spoon over pasta.