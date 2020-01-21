Spicy risotto with tomato and lemon

portions: 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 cup of Arborio rice

1 cup of cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Peel of a lemon

In a 2 liter pan simmer on medium, broth; turn the heat down and keep it warm. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large medium-sized pan. Add shallots; cook until soft. Add rice; stir 2 to 3 minutes. Set the heat higher to medium high; Stir in 1 cup stock. Keep stirring and add the remaining broth, 1 cup at a time, so that each cup is absorbed before adding another. Bake, uncovered, stirring regularly, 25 to 30 minutes or until the broth is absorbed. Cook until rice is soft and the mixture has a creamy consistency. Stir in tomatoes, lemon juice and zest. Serve immediately.

Per portion: 159 calories, 3 grams of protein, 2 grams of fat (15 percent calories from fat), 0.3 grams of saturated fat, 30 grams of carbohydrates, no cholesterol, 86 milligrams of sodium, 1 gram of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 2.

Lentils with bacon and tomatoes

portions: 5

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 40 minutes, plus bacon

INGREDIENTS

3 slices of bacon

2 teaspoons rapeseed oil

1 small onion, cut into thin slices

1 cup of dry lentils

1 cup of fast-cooking barley

2 (14 ounce) cans of sodium broth with less sodium

1 teaspoon of cumin

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 (14 1/2 ounce) can stewed tomatoes with liquid

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Microwave bacon on high (100 percent power) 2 to 3 minutes; let stand for 2 minutes. Heat oil on medium in a Dutch oven. Add onion and lentils and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the onion is soft and the lentils are light brown. Add barley, broth, cumin and allspice. Bring to the boil. Reduce heat to medium low; cover and simmer for 15 minutes or until the lentils are soft; add tomatoes. Bake uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes or until lentils and barley are soft and liquid is absorbed. Before serving, Stir in parsley and crumble bacon.

Per portion: 325 calories, 19 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat (12 percent calories from fat), 0.9 grams of saturated fat, 55 grams of carbohydrates, 5 milligrams of cholesterol, 347 milligrams of sodium, 10 grams of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 3.5.

Chicken Marbella

portions: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Marinating time: 8 o’clock

INGREDIENTS

2/3 cup pitted dried plums

1/2 cup of packaged brown sugar

1/2 cup of dry white wine

1/3 cup pitted green olives

1/4 cup capers, rinsed

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup of olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

6 cloves of garlic, minced

3 bay leaves

2 1/2 to 3 pounds boneless chickenless parts of the chicken (breasts, thighs, legs or combination)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley for garnishing

Combine plums, brown sugar, wine, olives, capers, vinegar, oil, oregano, garlic and bay leaves in a large resealable plastic bag. Add chicken; close and marinate in the fridge for 8 hours, turn the bag occasionally. Preheat the oven up to 350 degrees. Remove and arrange chicken in a single layer in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish; pour the marinade evenly over the chicken. Bake for 45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees. (Brush with marinade every 10 minutes.) Place chicken, plums, olives and capers on a serving platter, pan residues reserved. Discard bay leaves. Sprinkle the chicken with parsley and serve with reserved drops as a sauce.

Per portion: 549 calories, 42 grams of protein, 23 grams of fat (38 percent calories from fat), 4.3 grams of saturated fat, 42 grams of carbohydrates, 155 milligrams of cholesterol, 583 milligrams of sodium, 2 grams of fiber. Number of carbohydrates: 3.

Sweet and spicy pork tenderloin

Combine 1/2 cup packaged light brown sugar, 1/4 cup cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons tomato puree, 1 tablespoon chilli powder, 2 teaspoons cumin and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a resealable plastic bag; Mix well. Add 2 cropped pork tenderloins (1 pound each), run in a jacket. Close and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour or a maximum of 24 hours. Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Place tenderloin on broiler rack covered with cooking spray; place rack in grill pan covered with foil. Brush with marinade. Bake for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Remove from the oven, cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Cut 1 tenderloin and serve.

Add to the pork roasted red potatoes, petite green peas (from frozen) and whole grain buns.

Pork chile

Heat 1 teaspoon rapeseed oil in a Dutch oven on medium. Add 1 cup chopped onion; cook for 5 minutes or until soft. Mix 2 tablespoons chilli powder. Bake for 1 minute; chop and add the remaining pork tenderloin and cook for 3 minutes. Add 2 (8-ounce) cans of tomato sauce without salt, 1 (15 1/2 ounce) can rinse white hominy, 1 (14 1/2 ounce) cannot add salt diced tomatoes with liquid and 1 tablespoon finely chopped chipotle peppers in adobe sauce; Mix well. Bring to the boil reduce heat and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve with coleslaw and cornbread.

TIP: If chipotle peppers in adobe sauce are not available, use 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper and a dash of liquid smoke.