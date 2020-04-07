Menu planner: Try some tasty All-American portobello ‘cheeseburgers’

All-American Portobello ‘cheeseburgers’

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 8 minutes

INGREDIENTS

4 large (5-inch) Portobello mushrooms, stems removed

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 thin slices sharp cheddar cheese (3/4 ounce each)

4 whole-grain hamburger buns, split

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 cups packed fresh spring mix or other salad greens

1/4 cup fruit-sweetened or no-sugar-added ketchup

Heat grill or grill pan on medium high. Rub rounded side of mushrooms with oil. Do not remove mushroom gills. Grill, rounded side down, 4 minutes or until grill marks form. Flip; top with cheese; grill 4 more minutes or until softened. If desired, transfer to cooling rack and allow excess liquid to drip for 2 minutes. Place on bottom bun portions. Top each with onion, 1/2 cup salad greens and bun tops; serve with ketchup.

Per serving: 255 calories, 11 grams protein, 12 grams fat (39% calories from fat), 5.2 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 22 milligrams cholesterol, 519 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb choices: 2.

Ham pasta salad

Cook 8 ounces rotini (spiral) pasta according to directions; drain and return to pot. Stir in 2 cups diced (leftover) ham, 1/3 cup Italian dressing, 1 (14-ounce) can drained water-packed quartered artichokes and 1 (7 1/2-ounce) jar drained roasted red peppers (coarsely chopped). Toss to mix and serve with a lettuce wedge and bread sticks.

Broccoli chicken parmesan

Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1 pound sliced (1/4 inch thick) red potatoes. Cover and cook 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in 1 (10- to 12-ounce) can drained chicken breast (or 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast) and 2 cups fresh broccoli florets; cook on medium 5 minutes or until hot. In a medium bowl, mix together 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed less-sodium less-fat broccoli cheese soup (or plain cheese soup), 1/2 cup 1% milk and 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder; add to skillet. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook 5 minutes or until heated through. Serve with mixed greens and crusty bread.

Ham and Swiss potato bake

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Mix together 1 (4.6-ounce) package dehydrated julienne potatoes with cheese sauce mix and 2 1/2 cups boiling water in a 2-quart casserole dish. Stir in 2/3 cup 1% milk, 1 cup diced (leftover) ham and 2/3 cup shredded reduced-fat Swiss cheese. Bake uncovered for 50 minutes; sprinkle with 1/4 cup panko bread crumbs. Bake 10 to 14 more minutes or until golden.

Cappuccino ice cream pie

In a mixing bowl, combine 1 (1.4-ounce) package sugar-free instant chocolate pudding mix, 1 to 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules, 1 cup 2% milk and 1 cup vanilla ice cream. Beat 2 minutes or until creamy and smooth. Stir in 1 cup light whipped topping and pour into a reduced-fat graham cracker pie crust. Chill 30 minutes or until firm. Slice and serve with additional whipped topping.

Vegetable gratin

Makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 to 35 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups fresh broccoli florets

2 cups fresh cauliflower florets

2 cups thin carrot strips

2 cups sliced zucchini

3/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

1 cup shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

4 green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 tablespoons Italian-seasoned bread crumbs

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Microwave fresh vegetables 8 minutes on high (100% power); drain well. Arrange broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and zucchini in a 2-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Mix together mayonnaise, cheddar, parmesan, green onions, Dijon mustard and cayenne pepper. Spoon over vegetables. Sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until golden.

Per serving: 115 calories, 7 grams protein, 5 grams fat (35% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 10 milligrams cholesterol, 515 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb choices: 1.

Grilled Arctic char and Salade Nicoise

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: for vegetables: 24 minutes; for char: 4 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 pound small red potatoes

1/2 pound thin green beans (haricots verts)

4 (5-ounce) skinless Arctic char fillets

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted chicken broth

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

4 Boston lettuce leaves

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes

8 Nicoise olives

Cover potatoes with cold water in a medium pan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 20 minutes or until tender. Remove with slotted spoon; reserve water. Cool potatoes, then slice 1/4 inch thick. Return water to a boil. Add green beans; cook 4 minutes or until tender. Drain; rinse under cold running water. Coat grill rack with cooking spray. Heat grill to medium-high. Sprinkle char with salt and pepper; coat with cooking spray. Grill fish 4 minutes or until just opaque in center. Transfer to cutting board.

For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk together broth, vinegar, oil, shallot and mustard.

Place char on platter; arrange potatoes, green beans, lettuce, tomatoes and olives beside fish; serve with dressing. Discard skin before eating.

Per serving: 343 calories, 35 grams protein, 10 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 0.6 gram saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 356 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb choices: 2.